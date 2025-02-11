Steel Panther and Buckcherry to Embark on Canadian Co-Headline 'The Northern Exposure Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As February gets underway and Valentine’s Day fast approaches, a Californian musical hookup that has been years in the making is finally happening. Metal maestros Steel Panther and hard rock legends Buckcherry are coming together for The Northern Exposure Tour throughout the Great White North.

The 25-city tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, CA at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up back in the U.S. on May 18 in North Towanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Edmonton, AB (April 18), Regina, SK (April 29), Montreal, QC (May 6) and Quebec City, QC (May 14) to name a few markets from our Northern neighbors. Rocker Kurt Diemer has been tapped as the opener on The Northern Exposure Tour. Both Steel Panther and Buckcherry will be offering VIP packages and more Information on all tickets can be found at each band’s website: here and here.

The Northern Exposure Tour Dates:

Fri Apr 11 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium

Sat Apr 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

Sat Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon #

Sun Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Live #

Tue Apr 15 - Coquitlam, BC – Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

Wed Apr 16 - Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Fri Apr 18 - Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sat Apr 19 – Ft. McMurray, AB – CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park

Sun Apr 20 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar #

Tue Apr 22 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

Wed Apr 23 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Fri Apr 25 - Slave Lake, AB – Multi-Rec Centre

Sat Apr 26 - Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre

Mon Apr 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

Tue Apr 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

Wed Apr 30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Fri May 2 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall

Sun May 4 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand

Mon May 5 - Hamilton, ON – Hamilton Place Theatre

Tue May 6 - Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed May 7 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

Fri May 9 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Sat May 10 - Waterloo, ON – Maxwell's Concerts & Events

Mon May 12 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre

Tue May 13 - Moncton, NB – The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick

Wed May 14 - Quebec City, QC – Théâtre Capitole

Fri May 16 - Ottawa, ON – The Bronson

Sat May 17 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino ^

Sun May 18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre

* Steel Panther Only

# Buckcherry Only

^ No Kurt Diemer

Steel Panther burst on to the music scene with their debut album Feel The Steel when it was originally released on June 8, 2009.The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single “Death To All But Metal” – an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line “Heavy Metal’s back.” Songs like “Asian Hooker,” “Community Property” and “Girl From Oklahoma” won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor) and fans can order Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Edition in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com. Now, the current lineup —Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]— continue to bring their non-stop concert experience to fans around the globe.

Following the January release of the 20-year anniversary deluxe edition of their multi-platinum album 15, Buckcherry will be embarking on this tour in anticipation of their 11th studio album, Roar Like Thunder, set for release on June 13th. A video for the title track will be shot in Los Angeles early February and released on March 13th along with information on the album preorder. Beginning their 26th year of touring, Buckcherry consists of Josh Todd- Vocals, Stevie Dacanay- Guitar and Vocals, Billy Rowe- Guitar and Vocals, Kelly Lemieux- Bass and Vocals, and Francis Ruiz- Drums.

Previously Announced Steel Panther Tour Dates

Wed Mar 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Thu Mar 6 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Sat Mar 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Tue Mar 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Wed Mar 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

Fri Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Sat Mar 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sun Mar 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Tue Mar 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Wed Mar 19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

Thu Mar 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Sat Mar 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Sun Mar 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Wed - Mar 26 – Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Thu - Mar 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Fri Mar 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort

Jun 13-15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest

Jun 13-14 – Vaasa, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Festival

Wed Jun 18 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Sat Jun 21 – Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser

Mon Jun 23 – Arnhem, NL – Musis

Tue Jun 24 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik

Wed Jun 25 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

Jun 25-28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest

Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten

Mon Jun 30 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE – Matrix

Jul 2-6 – Dunaújváros, Hungary – Rockmaraton

Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport

Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE – Kaminwerk

Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall

Previously Announced Buckcherry Tour Dates

Thu Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)

Sat Aug 16 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)

Tue Aug 19 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)

Thu Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)

Sat Aug 23 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)

Photo Credit: David Jackson

