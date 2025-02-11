Steel Panther and Buckcherry to Embark on Canadian Co-Headline 'The Northern Exposure Tour'

The 25-city tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, CA at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada.
As February gets underway and Valentine’s Day fast approaches, a Californian musical hookup that has been years in the making is finally happening. Metal maestros Steel Panther and hard rock legends Buckcherry are coming together for The Northern Exposure Tour throughout the Great White North.
The 25-city tour kicks off in the United States on April 11 in Redding, CA at the Civic Center before crossing the border into Canada and runs for 5 weeks before it wraps up back in the U.S. on May 18 in North Towanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Edmonton, AB (April 18), Regina, SK (April 29), Montreal, QC (May 6) and Quebec City, QC (May 14) to name a few markets from our Northern neighbors. Rocker Kurt Diemer has been tapped as the opener on The Northern Exposure Tour. Both Steel Panther and Buckcherry will be offering VIP packages and more Information on all tickets can be found at each band’s website: here and here.
Fri Apr 11 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium
Sat Apr 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *
Sat Apr 12 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon #
Sun Apr 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Live #
Tue Apr 15 - Coquitlam, BC – Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Wed Apr 16 - Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
Fri Apr 18 - Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Sat Apr 19 – Ft. McMurray, AB – CNOOC Field House at MacDonald Island Park
Sun Apr 20 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar #
Tue Apr 22 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place
Wed Apr 23 - Calgary, AB - Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Fri Apr 25 - Slave Lake, AB – Multi-Rec Centre
Sat Apr 26 - Bonnyville, AB - Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre
Mon Apr 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
Tue Apr 29 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
Wed Apr 30 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
Fri May 2 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Music Hall
Sun May 4 - Sudbury, ON - The Grand
Mon May 5 - Hamilton, ON – Hamilton Place Theatre
Tue May 6 - Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed May 7 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
Fri May 9 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Sat May 10 - Waterloo, ON – Maxwell's Concerts & Events
Mon May 12 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre
Tue May 13 - Moncton, NB – The Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick
Wed May 14 - Quebec City, QC – Théâtre Capitole
Fri May 16 - Ottawa, ON – The Bronson
Sat May 17 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino ^
Sun May 18 - North Tonawanda, NY - Riviera Theatre
* Steel Panther Only
# Buckcherry Only
^ No Kurt Diemer
Steel Panther burst on to the music scene with their debut album Feel The Steel when it was originally released on June 8, 2009.The spandex-clad quartet took the world by storm with the release of their debut single “Death To All But Metal” – an anthem that called out the evils of the pop music world while shouting the anthemic line “Heavy Metal’s back.” Songs like “Asian Hooker,” “Community Property” and “Girl From Oklahoma” won over fans and critics alike. The debut album also featured guest appearances by Corey Taylor of Slipknot, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax. The album was produced by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Corey Taylor) and fans can order Feel The Steel 15TH Anniversary Edition in various configurations at www.SteelPanther.com. Now, the current lineup —Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]— continue to bring their non-stop concert experience to fans around the globe.
Following the January release of the 20-year anniversary deluxe edition of their multi-platinum album 15, Buckcherry will be embarking on this tour in anticipation of their 11th studio album, Roar Like Thunder, set for release on June 13th. A video for the title track will be shot in Los Angeles early February and released on March 13th along with information on the album preorder. Beginning their 26th year of touring, Buckcherry consists of Josh Todd- Vocals, Stevie Dacanay- Guitar and Vocals, Billy Rowe- Guitar and Vocals, Kelly Lemieux- Bass and Vocals, and Francis Ruiz- Drums.
Wed Mar 5 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Thu Mar 6 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Sat Mar 8 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
Tue Mar 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Wed Mar 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
Fri Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Sat Mar 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sun Mar 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
Tue Mar 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Wed Mar 19 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
Thu Mar 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Sat Mar 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Sun Mar 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Wed - Mar 26 – Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Thu - Mar 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Fri Mar 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort
Jun 13-15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Fest
Jun 13-14 – Vaasa, Finland - Lisää Löylyä Festival
Wed Jun 18 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Sat Jun 21 – Leipzig, DE – Hellraiser
Mon Jun 23 – Arnhem, NL – Musis
Tue Jun 24 – Cologne, DE – Essigfabrik
Wed Jun 25 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
Jun 25-28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Fest
Sun Jun 29 - Braunschweig, DE - Applaus Garten
Mon Jun 30 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
Tue Jul 1 - Bochum, DE – Matrix
Jul 2-6 – Dunaújváros, Hungary – Rockmaraton
Fri Jul 4 - Regensburg, DE - Eventhall Airport
Sat Jul 5 - Memmingen, DE – Kaminwerk
Sun Jul 6 - Geiselwind, DE - Music Hall
Thu Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)
Sat Aug 16 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)
Tue Aug 19 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)
Thu Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)
Sat Aug 23 – Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood (with Scorpions)
Photo Credit: David Jackson
