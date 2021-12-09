St. Vincent Shares 'Pay Your Way In Pain' IDLES Remix

"Does 'Pay Your Way In Pain' sound like melting summer asphalt feels? Yes, and that's the highest compliment."-Entertainment Weekly.

St. Vincent presents "Pay Your Way In Pain" (IDLES Remix)" - on which the UK post-punk outfit reveal a sinister, industrial-tinged alternate dimension of the opening track and lead single from St. Vincent's Best Alternative Album GRAMMY-nominated Daddy's Home.

"What I really enjoy about the Daddy's Home album is using this camp energy in a really violent way," Mark Bowen of IDLES explained. "This embracing of the nostalgic even the kitsch but using it to make progressive futuristic music. It reminded me a lot of the energy of early house and techno but wrapped up in this early '70s aesthetic. I wanted to ramp up the camp and the violence in the remix but still maintain the sentiments and sensibilities of the original track."

Daddy's Home was released May 14, 2021 on Loma Vista Recordings, to raves including "In an industry crowded with artists who claim singularity, there is perhaps no musician more deserving of the label than St. Vincent" (Interview), "St. Vincent's sound is more electric than ever" (Los Angeles), "St. Vincent has gotten to the point where we can't look away, because there's just nobody in indie pop quite like Annie Clark" (Paste)-not to mention early best of 2021 nods from USA Today, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Uproxx, Flood, the AV Club and more.

Having spent much of 2021 being brought to life by St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band on the stages of venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, Daddy's Home is currently racking up year-end best-of accolades from the likes of The Guardian and Rolling Stone - with the latter adding, "Slinky, smart, and gloriously down-and-out, St. Vincent's latest brings us back to the New York of the Velvet Underground... Our generation's rock & roll chameleon, Annie Clark delves into her formerly incarcerated father's record collection to deliver Bowie- and Prince-esque tunes that are simultaneously utterly her own..."

