St. Vincent Announces Tour Dates for 'Daddy's Home'

he most talked-about album of 2021 will be brought to life across the U.S. this fall as St. Vincent takes Daddy's Home on the road for an extensive American tour. In addition to already announced, highly anticipated appearances at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, the SLC Twilight Series and Austin City Limits, St. Vincent will visit more than 20 cities. See below for a full itinerary.

In addition to the live debut of songs from Daddy's Home, St. Vincent's upcoming tour will be her first outing with the Down and Out Downtown Band, featuring musicians who supported her recent return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to triumphant results.

St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band also rocked THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night, which can be seen below.

Produced by Annie Clark and Jack Antonoff, Daddy's Home was released May 14 by Loma Vista Recordings.

In other hot off the presses news, St. Vincent and Spotify have teamed up to launch The St. Vincent Gazette, a bespoke newspaper including lyrics, comics, a crossword, and a letter from the editor herself, that can be read HERE . The partnership also includes an exclusive Enhanced Album version of Daddy's Home, filled with behind-the-scenes extras providing an in-depth glimpse into the Daddy's Home world. St. Vincent Presents Daddy's Home, the Enhanced Album can be streamed HERE

For further information, refer to the tour dates below, or visit ilovestvincent.com

ST. VINCENT TOUR DATES

September 3 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME

September 4 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

September 7 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

September 8 - Stage AE Indoor - Pittsburgh, PA

September 10 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

September 11 - Pitchfork Festival - Chicago, IL

September 14 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

September 16 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

September 18 - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center - Salt Lake City, UT

September 19 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV

September 22 - Vina Robles - Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 23 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 24 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba)

October 3 - ACL - Austin, TX

October 5 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

October 7 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

October 8 - Pageant - St. Louis, MO

October 9 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

October 11 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

October 14 - Boch Center - Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

October 15 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

October 18 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

October 20 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Photo Credit: Zackery Michael