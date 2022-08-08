Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spotify Announces New Slate Of Live at Electric Lady EPs Kicking off with Remi Wolf

Remi recorded a six-track EP featuring reimagined live recordings from her full discography and a cover of Frank Ocean's “Pink + White.” 

Aug. 04, 2022  

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios are thrilled to announce today the first EP from their latest slate of Live at Electric Lady recordings. Kicking off this year's highly-anticipated lineup of artists is rising indie-pop sensation Remi Wolf. Since 2019, she's released a string of successful EPs including "You're A Dog!," "I'm Allergic To Dogs!," and "We Love Dogs!" and debuted her first full-length studio album titled "Juno" in the fall of last year.

For her Live at Electric Lady recordings, Remi recorded a six-track EP featuring reimagined live recordings from her full discography and a cover of Frank Ocean's "Pink + White."

When providing commentary on the EP, Remi shared: "This project is one of my favorite musical endeavors I've ever been a part of. I grew up learning to play music in a jam band setting. Replicating that dynamic, but with my music, was so magical and rewarding. You can hear in these recordings how much fun my band and I were having in the studio that week - and how connected we felt to the project. A perfect slice of magic!"

Made famous by Jimi Hendrix and classic sessions with Stevie Wonder, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and many others, the legendary Electric Lady Studios has inspired the world's greatest artists for five decades running.

Participating artists were invited to record their own compositions as well as cover songs by artists connected to the history of the legendary studio, resulting in truly unique recordings that showcase each artist's creativity and musical style. The high-quality live audio recordings are distributed exclusively on Spotify.

An expansion of their pre-existing partnership for Spotify Singles, the Live at Electric Lady series launched in 2021 with exclusive releases by Jon Batiste, Patti Smith, Japanese Breakfast, Dominic Fike, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Natalie Bergman, and many more.

Listen to the new EP Here:




