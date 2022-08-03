Sports Team Debut New Song 'The Drop'

Breakthrough British band Sports Team unveils their new song, "The Drop," on BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record In The World alongside an accompaying video.

Of the song, the group says, "It's questioning a constant striving for achievement, never really enjoying the moments and 'Katie dying waiting for the right time to retire.' Today the internet told me they've found 'pits on the moon where humans could comfortably live and work,' brilliant."

The new track is the latest from the band's highly anticipated new album, Gulp!, which is set for release September 23 via Island UK/Bright Antenna. The group previously debuted three singles from Gulp!, with "R Entertainment," "Cool It Kid" and "The Game" premiering on BBC Radio.

The new music has already begun to receive praise with Rolling Stone UK giving Gulp! a four-star review, proclaiming, "Sports Team have set their sights on becoming the biggest band on the planet, and this ambition is on full show across this album of intoxicating, large-scale melodies... Sports Team's remarkable rise won't stop here."

Sports Team is Alex Rice (lead vocals), Rob Knaggs (rhythm guitar, vocals), Henry Young (lead guitar), Oli Dewdney (bass), Al Greenwood (drums) and Ben Mack (keyboard, percussion).

Formed in 2016, the band released two EPs, Winter Nets and Keep Walking!, prior to their 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Deep Down Happy, which reached #2 on the UK's Official Charts, achieving the biggest vinyl sales for a debut British artist that year.

Rolling Stone hails, "The crisp, jagged tunes on their debut LP, Deep Down Happy, recall Franz Ferdinand or the early Arctic Monkeys; their weird-angled guitars can evoke Pavement or Silkworm; their clever critiques of British life recall Pulp and the Kinks; and singer Alex Rice's ranting style has shades of Art Brut's Eddie Argos and Mark E. Smith of the Fall. It's all conjured with a buoyant sense of good-natured humor, so they sound like they're having fun even when they're pissed off. The album bounces by with the logic of a free-for-all pub debate."

Sports Team's vivid vignettes of modern Britain and inspections of the follies, foibles and frustrations of youth have earned them an impassioned fanbase, a real community who come together at the band's electrifying and infectious live shows.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

August 5- Cardiff, UK-Bute Park

August 12-Haldern, Germany-Haldern Pop Festival 2022

August 19-Bristol, UK-Rough Trade Bristol

August 20-London, UK-Rough Trade East

August 21-Nottingham, UK-Rough Trade Nottingham

August 23-Oxford, UK-The Bullingdon

August 27- Portsmouth, UK-Victorious Festival 2022

September 8-9- Málaga, Spain-Sacaba Beach

September 10-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Sunset 2022

October 8-San Francisco, CA-Bottom of the Hill

October 11-Leeds, UK-O2 Academy

October 12-Glasgow, UK-Barrowlands Ballroom

October 13-Birmingham, UK-O2 Academy

October 14-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy

October 16-Nottingham, UK-Rock City

October 17-Southampton, UK-O2 Guildhall

October 19-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy

October 20-Norwich, UK-UEA

October 21-London, UK-The Roundhouse

October 24-Belfast, Ireland-Limelight 2

October 25-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy

November 4- Zurich, Switzerland-Exil

November 6-Vienna, Austria- Chelsea

November 9- Berlin, Germany- Privatclub

November 13- Stockholm, Sweden-Debaser Hornstulls Strand

November 14- Oslo, Norway-Parkteatret Scene

November 16-Hamburg, Germany- Molotow

November 17- Köln, Germany- Helios 37

November 21-Parisa, France- La Boule Noire