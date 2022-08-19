Spirit Adrift Releases '20 Centuries Gone'

Spirit Adrift expand their prolific catalog with 20 Centuries Gone, a collection of two new original songs and six cover songs that span the timeline of the band's most foundational influences. Featuring artwork by Brian Mercer (Lamb of God, High on Fire, Mastodon), and mixed by Zeuss (Overkill, Crowbar, Municipal Waste), this release is a powerful journey through the past, present, and future of trad-metal's most exciting new band.

Officially released today via Century Media, 20 Centuries Gone sees Spirit Adrift put their trademark swagger on classics from Type O Negative, Pantera, Metallica, Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd - check out the track listing below.

Spirit Adrift's Nate Garret offers a track-by-track breakdown of the collection and offers insight as to why each cover song was carefully curated and how they influenced the DNA of the band, as well as what to expect from Spirit Adrift in the future.

Spirit Adrift mastermind Nate Garrett comments: "I always thought it would be a cool experience to record some songs by bands that are foundational to the DNA of Spirit Adrift. These choices are obvious and on the nose to me, but maybe unexpected to the fans. That made the whole thing a lot of fun.

A band like Lynyrd Skynyrd might not be the first thing you think of when considering Spirit Adrift's influences, so the task for me became figuring out how to honor these great songs, but in the distinct Spirit Adrift style. To make the whole thing even more special, I channeled these influences and wrote a couple of new songs to kick things off."

Spirit Adrift are currently on tour with Crowbar in support of 20 Centuries Gone- see them close out the tour this week and next in the south and on the east coast. Pre-order limited edition vinyl of 20 Centuries Gone here.

Listen to the new album here:

SPIRIT ADRIFT, on tour with Crowbar

August 19 Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall

August 20 Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

August 21 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

August 23 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

August 24 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

August 26 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

August 27 Worcester, MA @ Tattoo The Earth