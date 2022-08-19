Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Spirit Adrift Releases '20 Centuries Gone'

Spirit Adrift Releases '20 Centuries Gone'

The 8-song collection features two originals and six cover songs.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 19, 2022  

Spirit Adrift expand their prolific catalog with 20 Centuries Gone, a collection of two new original songs and six cover songs that span the timeline of the band's most foundational influences. Featuring artwork by Brian Mercer (Lamb of God, High on Fire, Mastodon), and mixed by Zeuss (Overkill, Crowbar, Municipal Waste), this release is a powerful journey through the past, present, and future of trad-metal's most exciting new band.

Officially released today via Century Media, 20 Centuries Gone sees Spirit Adrift put their trademark swagger on classics from Type O Negative, Pantera, Metallica, Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd - check out the track listing below.

Spirit Adrift's Nate Garret offers a track-by-track breakdown of the collection and offers insight as to why each cover song was carefully curated and how they influenced the DNA of the band, as well as what to expect from Spirit Adrift in the future.

Spirit Adrift mastermind Nate Garrett comments: "I always thought it would be a cool experience to record some songs by bands that are foundational to the DNA of Spirit Adrift. These choices are obvious and on the nose to me, but maybe unexpected to the fans. That made the whole thing a lot of fun.

A band like Lynyrd Skynyrd might not be the first thing you think of when considering Spirit Adrift's influences, so the task for me became figuring out how to honor these great songs, but in the distinct Spirit Adrift style. To make the whole thing even more special, I channeled these influences and wrote a couple of new songs to kick things off."

Spirit Adrift are currently on tour with Crowbar in support of 20 Centuries Gone- see them close out the tour this week and next in the south and on the east coast. Pre-order limited edition vinyl of 20 Centuries Gone here.

Listen to the new album here:

SPIRIT ADRIFT, on tour with Crowbar

August 19 Ft. Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall

August 20 Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

August 21 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

August 23 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

August 24 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

August 26 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

August 27 Worcester, MA @ Tattoo The Earth




From This Author - Michael Major


Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd on 'Make You Say'Maren Morris Reunites With Zedd on 'Make You Say'
August 19, 2022

Grammy-winning superstar Maren Morris and acclaimed producer Zedd reunite on a new collaboration, “Make You Say,” featuring production duo BEAUZ and co-written by Zedd, Maren, BEAUZ, Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher Hindlin. The new track follows the duo’s six times Platinum-certified hit collaboration from 2018, “The Middle.”
Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle & More to Perform Free Pop-Up Concerts for 'Broadway Forever'Shoshana Bean, Matt Doyle & More to Perform Free Pop-Up Concerts for 'Broadway Forever'
August 19, 2022

The summer concerts — free and open to all New Yorkers — will include performances from 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud).
Hezron Clarke Releases New Album 'M.O.A.M'Hezron Clarke Releases New Album 'M.O.A.M'
August 19, 2022

Recorded in Reggae’s birthplace, Kingston Jamaica, M.O.A.M. features some of Jamaica’s greatest musicians including Dean Fraser (saxophone), Kirk “Kirkle Dove” Bennett (drums), Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis (bass), Mitchum Khan (guitar), Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin (keyboards) and Robbie Lyn (keyboards).
Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Single & Brand New Studio AlbumRed Hot Chili Peppers Unveil New Single & Brand New Studio Album
August 19, 2022

Gearing up for their latest creative chapter, Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal a new single and music video entitled “Tippa My Tongue.' It heralds the arrival of the band’s second album of 2022 and thirteenth full-length offering, Return of the Dream Canteen, via Warner Records. Watch the new music video now!
Chayla Hope Releases New Single 'High'Chayla Hope Releases New Single 'High'
August 19, 2022

Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hope has unveiled “High,” the latest single from the vinyl-presser-turned-pop-star’s debut record Damn, Feelings. For the release of “High,” Hope has partnered with Shway Papers to create Chayla Hope-branded rolling papers. “High” follows the release of “Love In Lo-Fi,” “Falling,” and “Forget me Not.'