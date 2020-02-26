Spanish Love Songs Announce Headlining Tour
Five-piece punk band Spanish Love Songs have announced their first headlining U.S. tour for this spring. It will follow their current tour, supporting The Wonder Years, and will kick off on April 16 in Minneapolis, MN and will wrap up about a month later on May 13 in Portland, OR. The tour will be supported by Future Teens + Dollar Sign. For a full list of dates, please see below, or here. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, February 28.
The forthcoming tour will be in support of the band's recently released record, Brave Faces Everyone, released earlier this month, which has been heralded by Billboard, NPR, PopMatters, FLOOD Magazine, Kerrang!, and more.
The ten-track album, produced by guitarist Kyle McAulay at Howard Benson's West Valley Recording, is steeped in the same detail-rich storytelling of Bruce Springsteen, The Menzingers and Manchester Orchestra. These songs represent the situations Slocum, McAulay, and their bandmates bassist Trevor Dietrich, drummer Ruben Duarte and keyboardist Meredith Van Woert experienced during 30-some weeks of rigorous touring during the album cycle of their previous record, Schmaltz.
"When you're young, you just want to be heard," opines Slocum. The singer and guitarist of LA-based punk quintet, Spanish Love Songs, is referencing his band, but he could just as easily be talking about himself. Since forming in 2014, Spanish Love Songs certainly have been heard, from legions of underground audiences at The Fest and South By Southwest to outlets like NPR, who hailed the group's 2018 album, Schmaltz,as a "wellspring of big ideas, bigger riffs and the biggest possible feelings about love, war, fear and existential crisis."
Over the past six years, Spanish Love Songs have released two albums and an EP. With Brave Faces Everyone, the songs are character stories set in small-town America and anxious urban jungles alike, unfurling heartbreaking tales of addiction, depression, debt and death juxtaposed alongside looming societal bogeys like mass shootings, the opioid epidemic and climate change. They're all at once personal vignettes and universal truths of life in the 2010s, the lines blurred between Slocum's own experiences and those of his friends and acquaintances. It seeks to find balance between realism and optimism.
"If you sing something loud enough and long enough," Slocum muses, "hopefully people are able to find some peace in that." Brave Faces Everyone experiments with more traditional song structures and fewer forwardly caustic moments this time around haven't dulled the band's sound. If anything, they've accentuated the most important parts of it. When everything is loud and urgent, nothing is. But when Slocum's voice swells to a roar on this new record, the undeniable power grabs you by the collar and forces you to pay attention - and that's the difference between simply being heard and truly being understood.
For more information, please visit http://www.spanishlovesongs.com/.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
SUPPORTING THE WONDER YEARS:
Feb 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Feb 27 - Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
Feb 29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mar 01 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
Mar 03 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Mar 04 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Mar 05 - Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
Mar 06 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
Mar 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA
Mar 08 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Mar 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Mar 11 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Mar 13 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
Mar 14 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
Mar 15 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
Mar 16 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
Mar 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Mar 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Mar 20 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
Mar 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
HEADLINING TOUR:
Apr 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Garage
Apr 19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Apr 21 - Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes Electrique
Apr 22 - Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
Apr 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung-Fu Necktie
Apr 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
Apr 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop
Apr 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse
May 01 - Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar
May 05 - Austin, TX @ Big Room Bar
May 12 - Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse
May 13 - Portland, OR @ Twilight