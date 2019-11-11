Southern Halo Share New Lyric Video for 'Missing Mississipi'

Southern Halo's latest lyric video, "Missing Mississippi," marks home and family on an emotional map as it reflects on the Morris sisters' connection to the state of their birth. The creative clip is filled with a montage of personal photographs that range from toddler to teen interspersed with high-energy stage snaps, text message screenshots and images of keepsakes and mementos of their travels. The often moving visuals offer a refreshing and surprisingly deep dive into the "sister soul" togetherness and Southern grace that are central to Natalia (principal songwriter, guitarist, lead vocalist), Christina (drums) and Hannah (bass), and solidify the sense of "family" and "home."

The song details the first night Natalia spent alone in the siblings' Nashville condo. The lyric video was created by DiamondBack Productions.

Natalia recalls, "I started writing this one the very first night I spent alone in Nashville. I was so homesick; all I had was an air mattress and my acoustic guitar and my emotions just came pouring out. A few days later, Jennifer Adan (Blake Shelton, New Medicine) helped me finish the song. I still cry every time I hear it."

The song, from Southern Halo's 2018 album, JUST LIKE IN THE MOVIES, is a fan favorite at shows, and releasing the lyric video is a way for the group to acknowledge the support Halo-ites have given the tune. "It was never a single," explains Natalia. "But I think so many people relate to it because it reminds them of their first experiences growing up - and how they allowed themselves to grow out into the world. We all leave our comfort zone at some point. Doing that with a full heart and a true sense of self make it a little easier."

Fresh from Grammy Museum Mississippi's 2019 Annual Gala, "Girls, Guitars & Rocktail Bars" where they helped launch the Stronger Together: The Power Of Women In Country Music exhibit, these sisters from Cleveland, Mississippi are rolling toward year's end with a string of successes. Their recent single, "Sunshine," hit MusicRow's Top 25 (#23) and landed at #37 on the Billboard Indicator chart, while the companion lyric video enjoyed airtime on numerous heavy-hitting entertainment outlets with a reach of 35+ MILLION household viewers via Heartland TV, Sidewalks Entertainment, IndiMusicTV and additional outlets. The trio has toured festivals and fairs, enjoyed television appearances and continued their radio promotion tour throughout 2019. This year, they've shared the stage with Billy Currington, Jerrod Niemann, Easton Corbin and more. Previously, they've opened for Maren Morris, Love and Theft, Brantley Gilbert, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Blues immortal B.B. King and legendary chanteuse Dionne Warwick, and others. Southern Halo has entertained fans at CMA Music Fest (2018, 2016), Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café, at a pre-show on the rooftop terrace of the Grammy Museum Los Angeles, launched Townsquare Media's Say It With Pepsi Concert Series, and toured on the 2018 Spring/Fall High School Nation Tour. They have twice traveled to the U.K., bringing their vibrant harmonies, energetic stage shows and finely tuned performance style to global audiences. Currently the trio is in the studio with renowned producer/songwriter Cliff Downs and new music is due in 2020.





