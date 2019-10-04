Soundcrash Announces First Names For Funk & Soul Weekender 2020
The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender will now be heading to one of the most exciting seaside towns in the country - enjoy an incredible line-up of world-class musicians at the world famous Dreamland in Margate with its free vintage rides, street food, art, our disco-yoga sessions (get in fast it's booked up super quickly) and even a fully functioning roller Disco!
Heading up the bill are party-starting acts including disco legends Sister Sledge, BBC 6 Music taste maker Gilles Peterson, and the group at the centre of the UK jazz renaissance Ezra Collective. Plus many more acts!
Expect to be dancing into the early hours with some of the finest selectors and artists from across the world including the pulsating Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, soul jazz great Roy Ayers, BBC 6 Music's very own Craig Charles, Good Times head honcho Norman Jay MBE and many more very special talents!
Dreamland is the beating heart of Margate and just a stone's throw from the beach, with a vintage amusement park with family and thrill rides. It's the perfect venue to settle down for a few days and enjoy the perfect weekend, blending good times with unmissable talent! Margate dubbed 'Hackney-on-Sea' in reference to it's renaissance as an artist and musician hub! It is the perfect place for the festival which blends cutting edge sonic exploration with some out-and-out legends in the game.
Expect the festival to be full to the brim with its trademark secret parties, cabaret, disco yoga and the best in soul food and craft beer.
A truly intimate festival, created for an audience that loves music and good times.
Event: The Soundcrash Funk and Soul Weekender
Line-up: Sister Sledge / Gilles Peterson / Ezra Collective / Craig Charles / Roy Ayers / Hypnotic Brass Ensemble / Crazy P Sound System / Norman Jay / Amp Fiddler / DJ Yoda / Greg Wilson / Trojan Sound System / Chali 2na / Krafty Kuts / Dat Brass / Hannah Williams and The Affirmations / J Felix / Mr Thing / Wrongtom / Deptford Northern Soul Club / English Disco Lovers
Date: 29 / 30 / 31 May 2020
Times: 12pm (midday) - 11PM plus after parties
Venue: Dreamland Margate
Address: 49-51, Marine Terrace, Margate CT9 1XJ
Age Limit: 18+
Tickets: Weekend tickets from £89.00 from https://www.funkandsoulweekender.com/
General On sale: 11AM 15/10/19