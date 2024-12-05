Souls Extolled Release New Single 'GOLD'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Torchbearers of the Austin Indie-Punk scene, Souls Extolled have proven time and time again that the dedication they bring to their craft is unmatched. This is most evident on their newest single “GOLD”, out now.

The new single is off their forthcoming album Soulsex, lead vocalist Zach Black comments, “I’m a huge fantasy-sci-fi nerd, and for ‘GOLD’ I found inspiration in fantasy literature, using imagery and themes from Stephen King’s book ‘Fairy Tale’ to denote how our journey through life teaches us to discern what’s really important, and how in doing so we become the hero of our own story.”

While continuing to build momentum off their latest album, “MMXXII,” which garnered nationwide attention on its merit in 2022, the band plans to release their fourth studio album Soulsex, on January 2nd, 2025. It is their most personal and eclectically-inspired album to date, and the obvious choice to deem it their self-titled collection, opting for the band’s preferred shortened version of their name – SoulsEx. In discussing the personal weight behind the album, vocalist Zach Black commented, “We feel like the album captures perfectly the meaning of the band. Souls Extolled has always meant a celebration of our souls, spirits, or unique consciousnesses through music or art in general.” On the intimate significance felt by this accomplishment, Black goes on to say “If this is the last music I ever release, I’m absolutely ok with that. This is the album for me.”

Recorded in their hometown of Austin in the historic Bubble Studio under the guidance of local mastermind Chris “Frenchie” Smith, the history of the artist’s musical roots was ingrained in the recording process on a molecular level. Determined to integrate an indie, Avante-Garde feel into the production from day one, the bandmates felt an immediate connection to the studio’s production style and a deep respect for Frenchie as an artist himself. This connection allowed for the producer to creatively push them in ways they could not have imagined. Upon reflecting on the recording process and final product, Black remarked “It was not only ‘us’, but it was an ‘us’ packaged and polished in a way we felt other people would get as well.”

Already available on all major streaming platforms, the debut single off the album, “The Cut,” pushes the limits of the artist’s adrenaline-pumping proclivities. Born from an extemporized hard-hitting bass and drum exchange between the bandmates in their practice room, the idea quickly grew into the fast-paced powerhouse of the album, anchoring the central themes of rebelliousness and individuality throughout the record. Featuring a hypnotically rhythmic beat, grungy vocal enthusiasm, and aural embellishments that pay homage to the pioneers of the genre, it serves as a personal tribute to growing up in the Austin counterculture scene.

“Triumphant Monsters,” the album’s second single, showcases the creative range of “Soulsex.” A melodic anthem with a skank-reggae chorus, the energy is hard to overlook. An upbeat and danceable oasis in the album, its message embodies the ethos of the artists on a personal level at a time when they believe these words need to be heard the most. The lyrically-motivated track seeks to give commentary on the absence of morality so often seen in those who pursue wealth and power, and holds a light up to society for the platform we give to those who value their own success over the greater good.

As a whole, the album makes great strides in showcasing the musical range of the artists. Its design threads the needle between paying homage to the influences of their genre and defining their own individual sound through the band’s commitment to technique, coupled with a nuanced sensibility.

While their fans have shown a great deal of excitement for this upcoming release, Soul Extolled hopes to return the sentiment to their own Restless Kind with a grand release and celebrate this milestone. In support of the album the band hopes to cement its legacy within its hometown community through local touring. And while the group has enjoyed success with touring throughout the United States and will continue to do so, the members have made it clear that their ambitions are set on an international stint their next time on the road and plan to announce more details in the year following the album’s release!

About Souls Extolled:

In the lively city of Austin, a visionary named Zach Black imagined a fusion of rock genres that would shake the musical landscape. Conceiving the idea in his college days at the University of Texas, Zach dreamt of a unique blend of indie rock, psychedelic, and ska-punk influences. Souls Extolled, an Austin-based power trio, emerged in 2019 from this vision. Now, after a series of eclectic phases, the 5-year-old band has matured into their signature ‘indie-punk’ sound, reminiscent of early Arctic Monkeys and The Strokes.

