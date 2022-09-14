Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Soul Legend Lee Fields Shares New Song 'Forever'

Fields' new album is arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Legendary soul singer Lee Fields has shared his timeless new single, "Forever," available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A stripped-down live performance video - featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) - premieres today on YouTube.

"Forever" marks the latest single from Fields' first new album in three years and full-length Daptone Records debut, Sentimental Fool, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann - a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth - at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, the album also includes the recent released singles, "Ordinary Lives" and "Sentimental Fool," the latter joined by an official music video directed by Andrew Anderson and streaming now at YouTube.

"Sentimental Fool" was greeted by instant acclaim from media outlets around the world upon its premiere earlier this summer, with CLASH praising the new album's title track for "a scorching, gospel-infused vocal that leans on Fields' decades-worth of experience in order to reveal his innermost emotions exposed."

Fields - who recently wrapped a West Coast headline run - will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway October 15 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on December 31. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Listent to the new single here:

LEE FIELDS THE SENTIMENTAL FOOL TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2022

OCTOBER

15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

22 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

3 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

19 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

DECEMBER

1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

