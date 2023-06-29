Sore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled Album

Look for Sore Dream x Hisham Akira Bharoocha will be available July 28th, 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Sore Dream (ft. mem. Full Of Hell) & Hisham Akira Bharoocha Join Forces for Self-Titled Album

We rebuild through deconstruction. By taking apart pre-existing systems, we assemble a framework for the future from the wreckage.  Sore Dream—which features Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard of Full Of Hell— cobble together elements of noise, electronic, and industrial into a dark, dynamic, and dangerous vision.

Joined by drummer Hisham Akira Bharoocha in 2023, this clash of elements yields a sonic exorcism of cinematic proportions. Now, the union of Sore Dream x Hisham Akira Bharoocha seethes with venom and catharsis in equal measure on their self-titled collaborative LP for Closed Casket Activities. 

“This record represents the spirit of collaboration and the organic blending of two musical projects into one hybrid piece of music,” notes Dylan. “It’s meant to be transportive and meditative. When you listen to the tracks, we’d like you to visualize a world being torn apart from the inside, the frailty of our planet, and the cruelty of our own hands.”

“If this could be a transportation device to a certain degree, that would be awesome,” agrees Hisham. “This is a collection of all the physical energy we put into the sounds, and we creatively meet in the middle to find a way to explode off of each other. It sounds like we are playing volleyball with the sun as our bodies sizzle when it hits us.”

Sore Dream initially came together in 2020 as an ambient electronic outlet for Dylan and Spencer. Of course, the co-founders shared a deep chemistry from Full of Hell, yet they stretched it into new territory on prior Sore Dream releases Gears Clogged with Blood and Honey [2021] and Tears of a Blistered World [2022].   Along the way, they met Hisham “at some gig in Brooklyn a few years back.” 

Renowned for a myriad of musical and artist projects (from Soft Circle to Kill Alters), he instantly identified a kinship with Spencer and Dylan. Forging a friendship out of mutual respect, recording together proved to be a natural next step.  By joining forces, Sore Dream added another dimension to the music with Hisham behind the drumkit. Working with co-producer Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in Providence, RI, they shocked this body of work to life. 

“Since we never had actual percussion in the past, Hisham added a new color to the project and made it a whole different experience for us,” notes Dylan. “He provided everything we ever could’ve wanted. The three of us were really open-minded. It was pretty effortless.” 

“I knew there would be some processing on the drums, so I wanted to create parts they could mess up, chop, and loop if needed,” Hisham continues. “Our tastes aligned, and it was really fun and gratifying.”

Cover artwork by Johnny Brokenbrow visually translates this aural Sturm und Drang.  “Johnny painted the three of us on the cover,” Dylan goes on. “He actually based it on a lot of English folk art, and it encapsulates the energy and the mood. The color is a really important aspect. It’s a different direction for us.”

In the end, Dylan, Spencer, and Hisham have not only built an immersive album; they’ve also built a partnership meant to last.  “Everything for this record fell into place as if it was meant to be,” Dylan leaves off. “We were able to create a fluid album that bridges the gap between eras of Sore Dream alongside our brother Hisham in a way that we could not have done without him.” 

Look for Sore Dream x Hisham Akira Bharoocha to be available July 28th, 2023 from Closed Casket (pre-order here).

Photo by: Hisham Akira Bharoocha




