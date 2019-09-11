Sony/ATV Extends Deal With Grammy-Winning Songwriter Boi-1da

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has extended its long-term global deal with the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Boi-1da.

The new agreement takes Sony/ATV's relationship with the world-renowned Toronto talent into a second decade and covers his entire catalog, including hits he has penned for Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B and many other artists. It also incorporates future works.

Additionally, Sony/ATV and Boi-1da have signed a deal extension for their joint venture agreement Sam Fam Publishing, which since its launch in 2014 has worked with a number of highly-successful songwriters and producers. These include Frank Dukes (Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Travis Scott, The Weeknd), Vinylz (Drake, Jay-Z, Travis Scott), Joshua Scruggs (Khalid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller) and Sevn Thomas (Khelani, Travis Scott, Rihanna).

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "Boi-1da is a true phenomenon who has had an indelible influence on music and created an exceptional catalog of songs. The astonishing list of superstars he has worked with shows just how much he is trusted and admired among the artist community. We are proud at Sony/ATV to have been his only publisher and are excited to continue our incredibly successful relationship with him."

Sony/ATV SVP, A&R Rich Christina said: "Ten years of success of this magnitude and consistency is a rare accomplishment. 1da is a true shining star in our family of extraordinary songwriters. I couldn't value our personal and professional relationship more."

Boi-1da said: "What a run it's been. When I first met Rich Christina over 10 years ago, he told me that he envisioned many great things in my future and he assured me that he'd be right by my side along the whole way. My tenure at Sony/ATV has been nothing short of great. It's been over a decade of us working together and they have not only helped my success as a producer, but have also helped me build a great venture as well. It's been a great 10 plus years and I'm looking forward to another 10."

Boi-1da's manager Simon Gebrelul said: "I couldn't be happier for 1da, Rich Christina, Jon Platt and all of Sony/ATV. Great company, with great people behind it. It's a pleasure to be in business with them. Looking forward to a great run."

Since first teaming up with Drake as a teenager when he became an in-house producer at the fellow Toronto native's OVO Sound label, Boi-1da (born Matthew Samuels) has established himself as one of the most in-demand and successful songwriters and producers in the music industry.

He co-wrote and produced Drake's first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit "Best I Ever Had" and over the next decade has remained one of the superstar's closest and most trusted collaborators, having co-written with him worldwide hits including "Forever," "Controlla" and "God's Plan," which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was Spotify and Apple Music's most streamed song globally of 2018. "God's Plan" won Best Rap Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards where Boi-1da received six nominations overall, including for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Across his career, he has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards and been named ASCAP Songwriter of the Year.

Boi-1da also co-wrote the Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers "Not Afraid" by Eminem and "Work" by Rihanna featuring Drake, while his many other hits include "Be Careful" by Cardi B and "No Limit" by G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky & Cardi B. Among the other artists he has worked with are Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Lil Nas X and Lana Del Rey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony/ATV





