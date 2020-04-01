Sofi Tukker, SG Lewis, BIGKLIT + More Join The FADER FORT

Due to overwhelming response from the music community, The FADER announced that FADER FORT Digital has extended to two days, and launched yesterday Tuesday, March 31 from 10 AM - 7 PM and continues today Wednesday, April 1 starting at 10 AM - 7 PM.



The FADER FORT Digital broadcast is a two-day event bringing together over 100 emerging and acclaimed artists featuring exclusive, curated performances to help raise money for those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. To find a full list of charities, funds, and resources highlighted throughout FORT, click here. FADER FORT Digtial is sponsored by BACARDÍ®, TRULY Hard Seltzer and &pizza.

Yesterday audiences got to tune into RMR who appeared in his first ever live performance of his viral hit "Rascal" at FADER FORT Digital. His performance is every bit as striking as the original, performed on a rooftop at sunset with RMR's voice perfect throughout. This year's Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer, Finneas played a lilting "I Don't Miss You At All" on a small Spanish guitar while Ari Lennox x JID played an absolute gem from "Shea Butter Baby". The co-founder of Black Lives Matter, artist and activist Patrisse Cullors guided a virtual meditation while Ashnikko appeared in what is easily the most masochistic Digital FORT video of the day. The last time she got a wax, she says that she had to stop halfway through because she started crying, and this time she sang her new song "Tantrum" while suffering through genuine agony. Little Dragon closed out yesterday's nine hour event with a smashing performance of their latest singles "Hold On" and Another Love". Plus Phantogram, Noah Cyrus, TOKiMONSTA, and Hanson charmed and stunned audiences throughout the day.

Today fans can tune into over 40 artists including Sofi Tukker, SG Lewis, Jehnny Beth x Joe Talbot from IDLES, Riz Ahmed, Jamila Woods, Frances Quinlan (from HopAlong), Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby, Sofi Tukker, Post Animal, Diana Gordon, Mariah the Scientist, BIGKLIT, SG Lewis, and Childish Major.



Just like any other live festival performance, artist's have designated performance slots that will be accessible on a dedicated web page along with a direct link to the artist's chosen charity.

Fans can tune in this morning at THEFADER.COM/FORT to catch today's line-up.

The complete two day line-up is listed below and all performances will be available for 24 hours only at www.thefader.com/fort.



"It's been amazing to see the response not just from the artist community, but our brand partners too," says Rob Stone, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The FADER. "Now more than ever is the time for the music community and our trusted partners to come together to support one another."



To kick off the charitable giving aspect of Digital FORT, TRULY Hard Seltzer has committed $20,000 to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. As a brand that celebrates originality, creativity, and flavor TRULY understands how music and entertainment can bring people together. To champion the music and entertainment industry, Truly's donation will provide financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are directly affected by COVID-19.



&pizza is also encouraging folks to think charitably by texting #FADERFEEDS to 200-03 which will prompt the user to donate pizza to local hospital workers on the front lines. Those who participate will also be entered into a giveaway to win $331 worth of pizza as a thank you for their act of kindness. Since 3/14, &pizza has donated 13,000+ pizzas to those heroes, and looks forward to upping that number with the support of The FADER's audience.



With the nation now on lockdown, The FADER, along with dozens of musicians have come together to bring FADER FORT to your living room. Don't miss day two of this highly anticipated, one-time only digital broadcast event.

Artists included in the two day line-up are below:

(In alphabetical order)

070shake22gzAda LeaAllie XAmbar LucidAmineAngel & DrenAngelica GarciaAri Lennox x JIDArlo ParksAshnikkoAustraBanoffee

BIGKLIT

Brian Fallon

Carnage

Chika

Childish Major

Control Top

David Kim

Dawn

Deb Never

Destiny Rogers

Diana Gordon

Disq

DJ Shadow

Dogleg

Earthgang

Ebenezer

Ecko

Ellis

Field Medic x Pickleboy

Fish Narc

Flo Milli

Frances Quinlan

Fuego

G Herbo

Giraffage

Girl Ultra

Girlpool

Giveon

Guapdad 4000

Guaynaa

Half Waif

Hanson

Hinds

Honey Harper

Jamila Woods

Jehnny Beth X Joe Talbot (Idles)

Jessie Reyez

Johnny From Highly Suspect

Jojo x Lido

Jucee Froot X Dj Paul

Juls

Kills Birds

La Timpa

Last Night In Paris

Lastmonday

Laundry Day

Lila Drew

Lisel

Little Dragon

Lolo Zouai

Lute

Margaret Glaspy & Tyler Chester

Mariah The Scientist

Mattiel

Mereba

Methyl Ethel

Michelle

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

Noah Cyrus

Odalys

Oliver Malcolm

Orion Sun

Patrisse Cullors

Phantogram

Porches

Post Animal

Quiet Luke

Raja Kumari

Riz Ahmed

RMR

Rod Wave

Sebastian Mikel

Sen Morimoto x Kaina

Sevdaliza

SG Lewis

Shordie Shordie

Simon Dominic

Smino

Sofi Tukker

Tainy

Tate Mcrae

Tayla Parx

Tengger

Terrace Martin

The Districts

Tobi

TOKiMONSTA

Tom Misch x Yussef Dayes

Tomberlin

Trace Mountains

Trevor Daniel

Trina X Mulatto

Waxahatchee x Kevin Morby

Wicca Phase

Wiki

Zaza





