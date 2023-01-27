Smokey Robinson Returns With New Studio Album 'Gasms'

Legendary GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson has announced GASMS, a new nine-track studio album set for release April 28, 2023, via TLR Music Group/ ADA Worldwide. The release of GASMS marks the first solo album he has released in almost a decade and is set to feature all new original songs written and produced by Robinson himself.

The forthcoming album is a collection of songs that effortlessly encapsulates Smokey's timeless R&B and soul sound he is best known around the world for. In celebration, the first single "If We Don't Have Each Other," - a midtempo love song that impeccably displays his silky and identifiable vocals, was released today across all streaming platforms.

On his new single, Smokey Robinson said "I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it's different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it... which is different from what I've ever done before. It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too."

One of the greatest living musical icons of our time, Smokey Robinson's storied 60+ year career has had an indelible impact on the music industry with over 4,000 songs in his legendary catalogue.

Furthur solidifying his place within music history, the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Famer will be honored alongside fellow Motown legend Berry Gordy as the 2023 "Persons Of The Year" at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares event on Feb 3, 2023 in Los Angeles.

ABOUT SMOKEY ROBINSON

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson's career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the GRAMMY Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors, and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robinson founded The Miracles while still in high school. The group was Berry Gordy's first vocal group, and it was at Robinson's suggestion that Gordy started the Motown Record dynasty. Their single of Robinson's "Shop Around" became Motown's first #1 hit on the R&B singles chart. In the years following, Robinson continued to pen hits for the group, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Going to a Go-Go," "More Love," "Tears of a Clown" (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and "I Second That Emotion."

The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960s and early 70s, and Robinson became Vice President of Motown Records, serving as in-house producer, talent scout, and songwriter.

In addition to writing hits for the Miracles, Robinson wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye, and others. "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Girl," "Get Ready," "You Beat Me to the Punch," "Don't Mess with Bill," "Ain't That Peculiar," and "My Guy" are just a few of his songwriting triumphs during those years. He later turned to a solo career where he continued his tradition of chart-topping hits with "Just to See Her," "Quiet Storm," "Cruisin'," and "Being with You," among others.

He remained Vice President of Motown records until the sale of the company, shaping the label's success with friend and mentor Berry Gordy. Following his tenure at Motown, he continued his impressive touring career and released several successful solo albums.

Recently, Robinson was singer/co-writer on the certified gold track "Make It Better" from Anderson Paak's album Ventura and Rita Wilson's Now and Forever: Duets album joining "Where Is The Love." His latest single, "If We Don't Have Each Other," is the first song off his highly anticipated new studio album set for release in Spring 2023 via TLR Music Group/ ADA.

Throughout his 60-year music career, Robinson has accumulated more than 4,000 songs to his credit and continues to thrill sold-out audiences worldwide with his high tenor voice, impeccable timing, and profound sense of lyric and style.