Smokey Robinson Releases Second Single From His Forthcoming Album 'Gasms' Titled 'How You Make Me Feel'

“How You Make Me Feel” marks the second single from Smokey’s next studio album GASMS, which is set for release April 28, 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Legendary GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson has released his new single "How You Make Me Feel" across all streaming platforms. A traditional and timeless R&B love song, "How You Make Me Feel," stays true to the Smokey that we have come to know and love today.

"How You Make Me Feel" marks the second single from Smokey's highly anticipated and buzzworthy studio album GASMS, which is set for release April 28, 2023 via TLR Music Group/ ADA Worldwide. The new nine-track album is Smokey's first solo album in almost a decade set for release and is set to feature all new original songs written and produced by Robinson himself. See track listing below.

One of the greatest living musical icons of our time, Smokey Robinson's storied 60+ year career has had an indelible impact on the music industry with over 4,000 songs in his legendary catalogue. Further solidifying his place within music history, the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Famer was most recently honored alongside fellow Motown legend Berry Gordy as the 2023 "Persons Of The Year" at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares event.

ABOUT SMOKEY ROBINSON

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson's career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the GRAMMY Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors, and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robinson founded The Miracles while still in high school. The group was Berry Gordy's first vocal group, and it was at Robinson's suggestion that Gordy started the Motown Record dynasty. Their single of Robinson's "Shop Around" became Motown's first #1 hit on the R&B singles chart.

In the years following, Robinson continued to pen hits for the group, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Going to a Go-Go," "More Love," "Tears of a Clown" (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and "I Second That Emotion."

The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960s and early 70s, and Robinson became Vice President of Motown Records, serving as in-house producer, talent scout, and songwriter.

In addition to writing hits for the Miracles, Robinson wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye, and others. "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Girl," "Get Ready," "You Beat Me to the Punch," "Don't Mess with Bill," "Ain't That Peculiar," and "My Guy" are just a few of his songwriting triumphs during those years.

He later turned to a solo career where he continued his tradition of chart-topping hits with "Just to See Her," "Quiet Storm," "Cruisin'," and "Being with You," among others.

He remained Vice President of Motown records until the sale of the company, shaping the label's success with friend and mentor Berry Gordy. Following his tenure at Motown, he continued his impressive touring career and released several successful solo albums.

Recently, Robinson was singer/co-writer on the certified gold track "Make It Better" from Anderson Paak's album Ventura and Rita Wilson's Now and Forever: Duets album joining "Where Is The Love." His latest single, "If We Don't Have Each Other," is the first song off his highly anticipated new studio album set for release in Spring 2023 via TLR Music Group/ ADA.

Throughout his 60-year music career, Robinson has accumulated more than 4,000 songs to his credit and continues to thrill sold-out audiences worldwide with his high tenor voice, impeccable timing, and profound sense of lyric and style.

Photography by Derek Blanks



