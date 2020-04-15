Smoke Fairies Release Surprise Single Today

Smoke Fairies have surprised fans by releasing an exclusive and unheard new track 'No Matter How This Goes, Just Make Sure That You're Kind.' Recorded with producer Phil Ek in Seattle last year for their recent critically acclaimed Darkness Brings The Wonders Home album, the track was initially held back. However, the band, Jessica Davies & Katherine Blamire, feel the song to be so pertinent to the current world health crisis they wanted to share its message of love.

The track is out today - listen below!

Jessica explains "There was something about this track that was more extreme and it wasn't fitting the mood of the album for some reason. This song was written with a strong sense of foreboding. We know we were not alone in feeling that something big was creeping up on us all, something that would require strength, bravery and kindness. It now seems this track makes sense and we wanted to share it because no matter how this situation goes we are certain that if we just feed it love, good will conquer."

Smoke Fairies have certainly been keeping busy, this week they sit at # 1 in both the physical and vinyl Official UK Singles Charts with 'Elevator' a Limited-Edition 7" picture disc. This follows the album hitting #1 in the Rock Album Charts at the start of February. Forced to abandon live plans to celebrate the release of "Elevator" by playing a series of intimate in-store shows and signings the band moved their single launch on-line and managed to raise money for the Red Cross in the process.

Building on that success Smoke Fairies have announced a second online show, for this Friday April 17th via their Facebook channel and will be donating any donations for that performance to The RSPCA conscious of the dip in donations to some charities at the current time. The band play via www.facebook.com/smokefairies at 8pm UK/3pm EST.

Be sure to catch Smoke Fairies' Smoke Signals podcast, featuring Jessica and Katherine's charming and drily funny reminiscences about their early days getting started in music, Stream the podcasts here: https://smarturl.it/smokesignalspodcast

Looking to later in the year the band have announced further tour UK tour dates following on from their sold-out UK shows in February, starting in Tunbridge Wells on 30th of September 2020 and followed by another London show for October, tickets on sale now.



Smoke Fairies tour dates: Sept 30 - Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Oct 01 - Lafayette, London

Oct 02 - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 03 - Think Talk, Newcastle

Oct 05 - King Tuts, Glasgow

Oct 06 - Deaf Institute, Manchester

Oct 07 - Joiners, Southampton



To order a copy of Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, or to purchase tickets for the tour visit: www.smokefairies.com.

Photo Credit: Maria Mochnacz





