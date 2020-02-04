Slipknot Announce Knotfest Roadshow 2020

Following the enormous success of 2019's inaugural KNOTFEST ROADSHOW tour, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning hard rock band, SLIPKNOT have announced that they will once again be hitting the road this summer to headline the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 North American tour produced by Live Nation. Joining them and rounding out a killer line-up showcasing the best the world of heavy music has to offer, will be special guests, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Tickets for KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, February 7th 2020 from KnotfestRoadshow.com

Last year's KNOTFEST ROADSHOW saw SLIPKNOT play to the biggest US crowds in their history, hitting 30 cities across North America throughout the summer. This year, KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 begins in Syracuse, NY on May 30th and hits a further 15 cities before culminating at The Woodlands, TX on June 25th. Much like last year's KNOTFEST ROADSHOW and SLIPKNOT's current European tour, expect tickets for this year's event to be in colossal demand, so don't waste any time in securing your entry to what's destined to be one of the biggest tours of the summer.

Speaking on the latest KNOTFEST ROADSHOW announcement, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor had the following to say:

"We set a precedent last year - Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they're exciting as hell. I can't wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans."

Adding to this, A Day To Remember guitarist Neil Westfall says

"We are stoked to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year."

Underoath's Chris Dudley says

"When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of insanity, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This is absolutely going to be one for the books....and we're ready."

And drummer and vocalist of Code Orange, Jami Morgan states

"We're very grateful to get the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have had at the top of our list to be able to open for and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural crowd that's been around for a really long time. We're very much looking forward to showing some new people what we can do."

Full Dates For Knotfest 2020

Saturday, May 30, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Sunday, May 31, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, June 02, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden**

Thursday, June 04, 2020 Quebec City, QC Centre Videotron

Friday, June 05, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Saturday, June 06, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Monday, June 08, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, June 12, 2020 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Sunday, June 14, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Monday, June 15, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, June 18, 2020 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Monday, June 22, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thursday, June 25, 2020 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

* Not featuring A Day To Remember

** Not featuring Code Orange

SLIPKNOT have once again gone all out on their VIP packages for KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 offering fans 4 separate tiers:

The Unsainted Front Row Package - includes 1 front row ticket* OR 1 general admission pit ticket, exclusive pre-show backstage tour led by one of the Slipknot crew members, commemorative group photo with your 'Unsainted' tour group**, collectible Slipknot 2020 tour poster, signed by members of Slipknot, cash bar with 2-drink tickets.

The Nero Forte Pre-Show Experience - includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 10 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket

The What's Next Pre-Show Experience - includes 1 premium reserved ticket in the first 20 rows* OR 1 general admission pit ticket.

The Solway Firth Ticket and Merch Package - includes 1 reserved seated ticket OR 1 general admission ticket.

*specific seating location may vary by venue

**photo does not include band members

All packages come with

Limited edition Knotfest Roadshow 2020 embroidered patch

Collectible Slipknot 2020 poster

Eco-friendly branded water bottle

Slipknot 2020 VIP merchandise gift

Designated VIP-only fast lane for merchandise shopping before general doors until the first artist performance

Official Knotfest Roadshow 2020 fan experience laminate

Dedicated venue entrance

Dedicated check-in staff.

The Unsainted Front Row Package, Nero Forte Pre-Show Package and The What's Next Pre-Show Package all feature VIP early entry to the venue, a Slipknot branded messenger bag and an invitation to a special pre-show lounge and interactive experience curated by Slipknot, which will include:

An exhibit of memorabilia, wardrobe and personal never-before-seen items

See how the band's masks have evolved over the years in the Evolution of the Mask display

Interactive instrument stations - hold and play band member's signature model instruments

Exclusive viewing stations featuring Slipknot video footage

Multiple interactive photo opportunities & photo booths

A Listening experience curated by members of Slipknot

Cash bar

Comfortable area to hang and socialize with other maggots.

For Further information and to purchase VIP packages when they go on sale on Friday February 7th go to slipknot1.lnk.to/vip





