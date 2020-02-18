Slim Cessna's Auto Club Announces Two Tours with Legendary Shack Shakers and The Bellrays

Rising from the fertile ground of the Denver country gospel scene, Slim Cessna's Auto Club fever-drenched sound is steeped in the finest Pentecostal raving of a vengeful God and straining toward an unlikely redemption.

The band are announcing two monster tours, first with the Legendary Shack Shakers, followed by a tour with The Bellrays that takes them across North America. They will say farewell to Colorado March 5th, with a show in Ft Collins with Murder by Death.

As Allmusic wrote, " Slim's the main singer here, his half-crazed voice like one of a man who's been pushed too far one too many times . . ." while allowing that "There's a dark liveliness, a rebelliousness to the music, one that Slim Cessna has always exhibited, shown not only in the lyrics and vocal inflection but in the instrumentation, which is sprawling and tight at the same time, electric and acoustic, and the entire effect of which is absolutely captivating."

SCAC w/ Murder By Death

2/5/2020 Fort Colllins CO Washington's

SCAC & Legendary Shack Shakers

3/19/2020 Nashville TN Little Harpeth Brewery & Taproom

3/20/2020 Louisville KY Headliner's Music Hall

3/21/2020 Durham NC The Pinhook

3/22/2020 Asheville NC The Mothlight

3/23/2020 Atlanta GA EARL

3/24/2020 Charlotte NC Snug Harbor

3/25/2020 Jacksonville FL Jack Rabbits

3/26/2020 Lake Worth FL Propaganda

3/27/2020 Cocoa FL The Crying Monk

3/28/2020 Orlando FL Will's Pub

3/29/2020 Ybor City FL Crowbar

3/31/2020 New Orleans LA Santos Bar

4/1/2020 Austin TX Antone's Nightclub

4/2/2020 Houston TX White Oak Upstairs Stage

4/3/2020 Dallas TX Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

4/4/2020 Tulsa OK Mercury Lounge

SCAC & The Bellrays

5/14/2020 Denver CO Oriental Theater

5/15/2020 Wichita KS Barleycorn's

5/16/2020 Kansas City MO Record Bar

5/17/2020 St. Louis MO Off Broadway Night Club

5/19/2020 Columbus OH Ace Of Cups

5/20/2020 Pittsburgh PA Club Cafe

5/21/2020 Philadelphia PA Johnny Brenda's

5/22/2020 Washington DC City Winery DC-Wine Garden

5/23/2020 Baltimore MD The Metro Gallery

5/24/2020 Brooklyn NY 66th Congress

5/25/2020 Allston MA Brighton Music Hall

5/27/2020 New Haven CT Cafe Nine

5/28/2020 Montreal L'Esco

5/29/2020 Hamilton ON This Ain't Hollywood

5/30/2020 Ottawa ON Club SAW

5/31/2020 Toronto ON Horseshoe Tavern

6/2/2020 Waterloo ON Starlight Club

6/3/2020 Cleveland OH Beachland Tavern

6/4/2020 Detroit MI El Club

6/5/2020 Chicago IL Subterranean

6/6/2020 Green Bay WI Lyric Room

6/7/2020 Minneapolis MN 7th Street Entry

6/9/2020 Winnipeg MB Pyramid Cabaret

6/11/2020 Edmonton AB Starlite - Temple Room

6/12/2020 Calgary AB Palomino

6/14/2020 Vancouver BC The Biltmore Cabaret

6/16/2020 Bellingham WA The Shakedown

6/17/2020 Seattle WA Funhouse

6/18/2020 Portland OR Mississippi Studios

6/19/2020 San Francisco CA The Chapel

6/20/2020 Los Angeles CA Echoplex

6/21/2020 San Diego CA Casbah

