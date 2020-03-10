Sleigh Bells Announce 10th Anniversary of 'Treats' NYC Show

Today, Sleigh Bells -- vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist/producer Derek Miller -- announce a special 10th anniversary show for their trailblazing debut album Treats, originally released May 11th, 2010.

The show will take place in New York City on May 19th, 2020 at Brooklyn Steel, and will feature the band playing Treats from front to back for the first time in their history. During the Treats set, the band will be joined on stage by some very special guests. Toronto noise pop duo Black Dresses will open the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, March 13th, though the band will be offering their fans a chance to purchase tickets early via a password protected pre-sale at noon on Wednesday, March 11 -- stay tuned to the band's Instagram account @sleighbells for more info.

General ticket link: https://www.axs.com/events/394730/sleigh-bells-tickets?skin=brooklynsteel





