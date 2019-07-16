Sleep On It Announce New Album PRIDE & DISASTER

Sleep On It have announced their new full-length album, Pride & Disaster, out September 13th via Equal Vision Records. Fans can watch the music video for the first single, "Under The Moment" below. Pride & Disaster is now available for pre-order here.

"Under the Moment" was produced by Mike Green (All Time Low, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Set It Off). Speaking to the track, vocalist Zech Pluister said, "At its core, the song is a cry for help. I spent a lot of the last year struggling with my depression and anxiety, and without even realizing it I had fallen deeper than I really even noticed into those things," he said. 'Take my hand pull me again' is a plea to anyone listening. The song also really tells the story of the struggle between the denial of those mental health issues, saying you're fine, lying to loved ones to cover for yourself; and asking those same people for help from under the crushing weight of each day."

Watch the video here:

Pride & Disaster is the follow-up to 2017's Overexposed, and features additional production by Kyle Black (State Champs, Pierce the Veil, All Time Low). Since the release of Overexposed, the Chicago four-piece has toured with the likes of State Champs, Waterparks, With Confidence, Broadside, and This Wild Life, and made appearances at a number of festivals including Riot Fest, Slam Dunk, and the Vans Warped Tour. Following Overexposed, Sleep On It was named one of Kerrang!'s 'Hottest Bands of 2018', and was featured on the 2018 Warped Tour Compilation album.

With Pride & Disaster, Sleep On It harnesses the strength and vulnerability of the human spirit. Over the course of ten songs, they makes a case for enjoying life, even when times are tough, and never shying away from your truth.

"One of the big things we focused on when making this record was not only writing sad songs," Pluister says. "Going along with the theme of growth, we wanted to show that there is more to life than just being sad. As hard as life is, there are still good days, and we really wanted that thought to be present in this record. It doesn't seem fair to us to only portray the hard times."

The positivity found throughout Pride & Disaster adds a silver lining to an album that is also unafraid to address the problems that many, including the band, face with mental health.

"We're trying to be better every day," says guitarist TJ Horansky. "A

nd that's what a lot of our songs are about. We want to be better people. We want to improve ourselves, and we want to help the people around us improve as well."

Sleep On It is gearing up for a year of extensive touring, including their summer co-headlining tour with Like Pacific, as well as a North American tour with Don Broco later this year. Tickets to all shows are available now: sleeponitband.com/tickets. For a full list of tour dates, please see below.

Sleep On It is comprised of Zech Pluister (vocals), TJ Horansky (guitar/vocals), Jake Marquis (guitar/vocals), and Luka Fischman (drums).

Pride & Disaster is out September 13th and is available now for pre-order: https://sleeponit.lnk.to/pride

Upcoming tour dates:

w/ Like Pacific, In Her Own Words, & Never Loved

July 18 - Detroit, MI @ Pike Room

July 19 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's

July 20 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

July 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

July 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Brew

July 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

July 29 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs (SOLD OUT)

July 30 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

July 31 - Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club

August 2 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck Bar

August 3 - London, ON @ Call The Office

North American Fall tour dates:

w/ Don Broco, Trash Boat, and Selfish Things

* w/o Trash Boat

September 12 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

September 13 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater*

September 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore*

September 15 - College Park, MD @ Milky Arthouse*

September 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos' Southend

September 18 - Orlando, FL @ Sounder

September 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

September 21 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

September 23 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

September 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

September 26 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

September 27 - San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

September 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubador (SOLD OUT)

September 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

October 1 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

October 2 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

October 3 - Portland, OR @ The Paris Theatre

October 5 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

October 8 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

October 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

October 11 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

October 12 - Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

October 13 - Montreal, QC @ Le Minstre





