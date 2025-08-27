Slayer Confirms Massive East Coast Headline Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slayer has confirmed a one-night-only headline concert set for Saturday, September 20 at the 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, the band’s only east coast date this year. Doors are at 3PM ET and the show kicks off at 4PM ET.

The concert will be hosted by the well-known metal head and long-time Slayer fan, WWE star Damian Priest, and will feature a multi-generational, powerhouse line-up, including Slayer, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera (performing Chaos A.D. - exclusive), and Exodus (performing Bonded by Blood).

Slayer 2025 Concert Dates

SEPTEMBER

18 Louder Than Life @ Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY

20 Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

About Slayer

The five-time nominated, two-time Grammy winners have also accumulated an abundance of certified Gold Albums along with "Best..." awards from media outlets all over the world, including Kerrang!, SPIN, Metal Hammer, Revolver, and Esquire. Slayer's founding member, guitarist Jeff Hanneman, passed in 2013, and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt has been filling that spot since. Paul Bostaph, who was Slayer's drummer from '94 - '01, rejoined bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King in 2013, and remains back behind the kit.

In January 2018, Slayer announced they would be doing one final world tour to thank its fans for their support over the years. Launched on May 10, 2018, by the time the 18-month tour wrapped on November 30, 2019, Slayer had played 148 shows, performing in 34 countries and 146 cities around the world, and in 40 U.S. states. In September 2024, Slayer surprised fans with the news that they would headline three major summer U.S. festivals - Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock.

Photo credit: Ryan Segedi