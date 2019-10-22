Skyler Hunter Is Out Of This World In “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah” Music Video

Dallas, we have a problem! Social media influencer and Pop recording artist, Skyler Hunter is shooting for the stars with the premiere of his "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" music video today. The titillating video, directed by Jeff Adair (Kevin Gates, Dorrough) finds Skyler building a rocket ship to launch towards the moon and finding an alien companion along the way. "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" is written by Skyler Hunter and available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL.

Skyler is no stranger to controversy. "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" is the latest release of contentious material from the Dallas native. The singer-songwriter who first appeared on the Bravo TV show "Real Housewives of Dallas" recently documented getting lip fillers from Housewives' alum Cary Deuber at her Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery and Laser Center. Two months prior, Skyler shared a video of him receiving his high school diploma while wearing a splint from a fresh rhinoplasty procedure. Skyler cites artists like Lana Del Rey and Lady Gaga as inspiration for his own transparency.

"Some people have a lot to say my expressive style and personality and I would like to tell those people thank you," says Skyler. "Because everyone who notices me whether positive or negative affirms my true identity and the beauty in being unique. I've truly found who I am as a person and I'm proud to be myself. Be yourself, and let people talk!"

Like the rocket ship he's building in his music video, Skyler's buoyant energy is propelling him to the forefront of Pop star status. When he's not busy recording his upcoming EP with Grammy nominated producers and songwriters or penning songs for chart topping artists via Atlantic Records or Warner Music Group, the social star can be seen on red carpets or photos with Dave Chappelle. Last summer, Skyler sold out his first show at the House of Blues in Dallas.

"Yeah Yeah Yeah" is all about taking risks and letting go of your inhibitions," states Skyler. "When I was creating the concept for the music video, I wanted to metaphorically represent taking a risk and discovering something new and beautiful. Ever since I was a child I've always wanted to go to the moon, and now that I'm an artist I was able to make that dream a reality. I took the risk and I landed on the moon."

Hop on Skyler's wild ride by checking out the official "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuLc4hxFGJo





