Skunk Anansie Release New Song 'Piggy'

British rock icons Skunk Anansie roar into 2022 with a ferocious new track entitled 'Piggy'. A punk-rock blast of distorted riffs, snarling vocals and powerhouse rhythms it's as confrontational and uncompromising as anything the band have done over the course of their long and illustrious career.

The track is accompanied by a startling lyric video, featuring porcine images and Skin's establishment-baiting lyrics, taking aim squarely between the eyes of those corrupt and venal politicians currently in power, both in the UK and around the world.

Skin comments, "If there's one thing we've all learned over the past couple of years is that we cannot depend upon our governments to look after us. They seem to be unable to learn from the past and incapable of securing a decent future. This song was written in a moment of rage combined with bitter disillusionment. Brexit then a complete mis-handling of Covid, how the hell did we get to this?"

Skunk Anansie will be heading out on a massive European tour this spring, featuring

rescheduled dates from their hugely acclaimed 25th Anniversary tour, with new shows also added due to phenomenal demand, including a brand new date at London's iconic O2 Academy Brixton. With a number of shows already sold out, tickets for the remaining dates are available here.

The band will also be appearing as part of the 2022 Meltdown Festival in June, which this year is curated by Grace Jones, with further live news and more brand new music to be announced in due course.

"Through thick and thin, through all of our trials and tribulations, our fans are the ones who have kept us going for all this time," continues Skin. "So we aim to thank them the best way we can which is to bring them our best show ever! Right now we feel that we have a lot of shared troubles, we aim to honour that, not avoid it, but also bring a bit of relief from them. We're really looking forward to being on stage again and are stupidly excited for the tour! Chomping on the bit to get back to what we do best and cannot fing wait for ya'll to hear the new stuff."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Friday, March 25, 2022 London O2 Academy Brixton

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Nottingham Rock City

Friday, April 8, 2022 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Brighton Brighton Dome

Monday, April 11, 2022 Cardiff Cardiff University **SOLD OUT**

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Bristol O2 Academy Bristol **SOLD OUT**

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday, April 15, 2022 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Guildford G Live

Monday, April 18, 2022 Leicester O2 Academy Leicester

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Lincoln The Engine Shed

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Norwich The LCR, UEA

Friday, April 22, 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy 1 Birmingham

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Monday, April 25, 2022 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Thursday, June 16, 202 Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

Friday, June 17, 2022 London Meltdown Festival