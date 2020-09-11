Skrizzly Adams Releases New Single '28' Today

Skrizzly's Music Has Over 95 Million Global Independent Streams & 70 Million Global Spotify Streams To Date.

On September 11, 2020, Skrizzly Adams released his new song "28," the second single from his upcoming sophomore album. "28" was recorded at Skrizzly's studio in Union, New Jersey, written by Skrizzly Adams and Bryce Fox and co-produced with Ken Lewis (Kanye, Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys etc.) and Brent Kolatalo (Eminem, Kanye etc.)

Earlier this summer, Skrizzly released "Too Close To Fire" his summertime release that was accompanied by a music video directed by Patrick Tohill (best known for his work with NF.) With over 300,000 Spotify streams to date, "Too Close To Fire" was Top 20 on the New Noise and All New Rock charts and the video is approaching 1 million views on YouTube.

Skrizzly spent his childhood immersed in music and began his career producing music while in college. In 2014, he independently released his first EP Stains with total streams now exceeding over 2 million and counting.

Since then, the self-taught musician has received a gold record in Europe for his 2018 hit single "Dance With Darkness," toured with musical artists Elle King and Lissie, won the coveted Grand Prize at the prestigious International Songwriting Competition for his 2015 single "Tipping Point" (previous winners of the competition include The Band Perry, Bastille, Vance Joy, Passenger, Gotye,) created his own successful brand of beef jerky called Skrizzly Adams Beef Jerky and his music has garnered over 95 million global independent streams and 70 million global Spotify streams to date.

Skrizzly has been staying connected with fans during the pandemic by performing livestream concerts. He also recently performed a socially distanced free concert fundraiser at the legendary Cioffi's Italian Restaurant in his hometown of Union, New Jersey to benefit Union's small businesses.

"28" is now available on all major digital outlets.

