Skindred Announce Autumn UK & Ireland Headline Tour

General sale commences at 10am Friday March 31st for the 11-date tour.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Skindred have announced a UK & Ireland headline tour for autumn 2023. Fans can get access to pre-sale tickets (10am Wednesday March 29th) with pre-orders of the new album Smile out August 4th via Earache Records earache.com/skindred.

General sale commences at 10am Friday March 31st for the 11-date tour running through October and November this year.

Regarding the tour drummer Arya Goggin says, "There is a lot to Smile about when it comes to this TOUR! We are taking out an amazing new band called BlackGold too. They are bringing "Nu Metal" back and I think 'Dred fans will love them. Go check 'em out!"

Skindred are widely recognised as one of the UK's most exciting live bands and have also been nominated for 'Best UK Live Act' at the Heavy Music Awards 2023.

Ahead of the autumn shows, Skindred are set to be igniting moshpits and stages in coming months as they headline both Takedown and Dominion Festivals in the UK before heading out on a massive arena run as Special Guests of American legends KISS on their much-anticipated farewell tour.

The band will also be bringing their unparalleled live set to the main stages of 2000 Trees and Maid Of Stone Festivals in the UK, plus special appearances at various other key European festivals this summer including the likes of Wacken Open Air, With Full Force Festival, NovaRock and Grasspop to name but a few.

For Skindred's UK headline tour fans can access Skindred's exclusive ticket pre-sale by pre-ordering their new album 'Smile' at earache.com/skindred now (no purchase necessary).

Everyone who pre-orders 'Smile' from earache.com/skindred will be sent a pre-sale link once the pre-sale is live from 10am on Wednesday 29th March. Anyone who has already claimed their copy from the Earache Records webstore will get an email with a link too.

SKINDRED 2023 TOUR DATES

8th April: Portsmouth, Takedown Festival *
7th May: Durham, Dominion Festival *
3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **
5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **
6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **
7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival
5th July: London, The O2 **
7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **
8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **
9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival
2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender
7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy
13th October: Cambridge, Junction
14th October: Norwich, Epic
19th October: Nottingham, Rock City
27th October: Brighton, Chalk
3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill
4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed
10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall
17th November: Belfast, Limelight 2
18th November: Dublin, Academy

* festival headliner
** KISS special guests



