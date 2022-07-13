Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Skid Row Share New Single 'Tear It Down'

Skid Row Share New Single 'Tear It Down'

The group's new album will be available October 14th 2022.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  

Skid Row has released a new song and music video from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz produced album The Gang's All Here, available October 14th 2022.

'Tear It Down' is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one - swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn and a call to action.

"'Tear It Down' is about breaking down barriers, because coexisting isn't about building walls, it's about getting rid of them." - Rachel Bolan

The video, produced by Take 2 Productions/ Rosey Media was filmed in the band's home state of New Jersey and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row's music.

It's cliché to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang's All Here is the octane of an attitude that's been festering since the band formed in 1986.

Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better. Something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

The Gang's All Here Tour 2022

Oct. 19 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
Oct. 20 - Chalk, Brighton, UK
Oct. 21 - Cardiff University SU, Cardiff, UK
Oct. 23 - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
Oct. 24 - O2 Forum, London, UK
Oct. 25 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Oct. 27 - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
Oct. 28 - O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
Oct. 29 - Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK
Oct. 31 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
Nov. 1 - Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Nov. 3 - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
Nov. 4 - Great Yarmouth, UK
Nov. 18 - Epic Studios, Norwich, UK

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 13: THE MUSICAL Film Trailer
July 13, 2022

Watch the trailer for the new film adaption of 13: the Musical, directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008. The film is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. The film stars Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, and more.
Pantha du Prince Announces New Album 'Garden Gaia'
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single “Golden Galactic” out now, with a video by Natalia Stuyk, a video and installation artist based in Granada, Spain. Garden Gaia is the latest chapter in a project that has been ten years in the making, which presents the artist, Hendrik Weber aka Pantha du Prince, as a close observer and mindful listener.
Julian Lage Shares New Song 'Word for Word'
July 13, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared “Word For Word,” available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres today at YouTube. “Word For Word” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room.
Snail Mail, Superchunk & More to Perform at Frantic City Festival
July 13, 2022

The music festival features a line up that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top, with the proceedings hosted by Fred Armisen.
Wilder Maker Release New Track 'Against Numbers' ft. Katie Von Schleicher
July 13, 2022

This Brooklyn band features a dynamic roster of musicians, including Gabriel Birnbaum, accompanied by Nick Jost and Sean Mullins. Band members play regularly with Debo Band, Mutual Benefit, Baroness, Kevin Garrett, Johanna Samuels, and Hannah Cohen. Male Models features guest lead vocalists: Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), and more.