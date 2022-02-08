Singer/Songwriter Matt Andersen Announces US Tour Dates

Acclaimed Canadian musician Matt Andersen is gearing up to tour the US in support of his upcoming release House to House, out March 4th on Sonic Records. Pre-order the new album here.

The first track off the album is the thunderous "Other Side of Goodbye" which is earning raves across the board. The Boot recently featured the track and shared, "Belting in the style of R&B's most beloved legends, Andersen stuns with his timeless breakup anthem 'Other Side of Goodbye.'"

Andersen's tour will bring together current fans and introduce new audiences to his commanding voice and quiet, confident power. On the album, the inspired singer/songwriter incorporates a stripped-down approach, with only a voice and guitar. His live shows will reflect that magic as well, starting May 4th in Burlington, VT. A full list of dates is below and at Andersen's website, mattandersen.ca.

House to House displays a new direction for Andersen, who has earned many accolades and a dedicated fanbase in Canada. He has received numerous European Blues Awards, Maple Blues Awards and various other honors. Here he seamlessly takes his distinctive, mighty blues chops and moves into gospel, folk and softer ballads, offering a more intimate side of the performer and writer.

Matt Andersen has earned every fan through decades of touring across the globe, from small dim lit clubs to majestic theaters and major festivals. He has amassed over 18 million streams on Spotify and 18 million views on YouTube. House to House is Andersen's 9th studio album and follows Halfway Home By Morning from 2019.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

May 4 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

May 5 - Keene, NH - Colonial Theatre

May 6 - Rockland, ME - Strand Theatre

May 7 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

May 8 - Boston, MA - City Winery

May 11 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

May 13 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java

May 15 - New York, NY - City Winery Loft

May 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe

May 18 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

May 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Listening Room

May 21 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

May 22 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School - Szold Hall

May 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

May 25 - Mineral Point, WI - Mineral Point Opera House

May 26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Dakota