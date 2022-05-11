Singer/Songwriter Judy Paster to Drop Emotional Track, 'Love Should Be Brave'

Singer/Songwriter Judy Paster is excited to announce the release of her powerful and pure new single, "Love Should Be Brave" on May 13th. The song, a beautiful and conversational piano-driven ballad, was crafted from real-life experience and raw emotion and boasts Paster's uniquely transparent vocals and a production that is simple yet powerful. LISTEN HERE.

"Love Should Be Brave" was crafted by Paster and Bill O'Hanlon and was produced by Pete Sallis. Its elegant and authentic arrangement makes this an unforgettable tune that will speak to the hearts of listeners everywhere and carry them on an enchanting musical journey. "Judy's vocals are flawless and honest, cutting through to the listeners' heart & soul," commented Sallis.

"Love Should Be Brave" evokes a beautiful realness, as with every song Paster releases, and there could not be a more appropriate time for this song to impact by delivering its universal message of hope and love. "You can really soak in the pop-folk inspiration of this song! It's meant to reach any audience, from the young listener experiencing their very first love, to the more mature listener who may be struggling with health issues, grief, and anyone in between," Paster reflected.

"Love Should Be Brave" will premiere exclusively on Americana Highways, one of the leading digital magazines collecting the stories of Americana and roots music and musicians, on May 11th at 9:15 a.m. EST. PREVIEW IT HERE.

It will also be featured twice on Radio SoBro's NuMu Friday on May 13th, release day, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. CST. Upon release, the song will be available through all streaming platforms and digital outlets in partnership with Symphonic Distribution. PRE-SAVE/PURCHASE IT HERE.

Paster is currently working on new music and has also received multiple nominations for the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards including Artist of the Year, Americana/Folk, Single of the Year, "True Love Has A Cost," and Video of the Year, "The Ride." The awards will take place at The Grand Ole Opry House on October 23rd.



UPCOMING TOUR DATES :

5/20- Nashville Rescue Mission - Private Event - Nashville, TN.

6/25- Tennessee International Indie FilmFestival Fundraiser at Worldwide Stages, Spring Hill, TN.

8/18- WDVX Blue Plate Special - Live Performance Radio Show, Knoxville, TN.

8/19- Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival, Gatlinburg, TN.

10/23- 8th Annual Josie Music Awards, Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN.

To keep up with the latest news on Judy Paster including new music and tour dates, visit her Website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and YouTube.

ABOUT JUDY PASTER :

With a strong spirit and unique sound, singer/songwriter Judy Paster takes listeners on a musical journey extending a beautiful branch of serenity and escape from the chaos of everyday life. Evoking inspiration, Paster's music resonates with listeners spanning multiple genres and generations, and even further into the musical cosmos - conveying the tales and weaving the dreams of life. "To be here now, on country music's storied stages and part of Nashville's famous listening rooms' reverential awe, is no small thing; add true love, marriage, and a steady stream of new music releases...Paster's work is understood," noted Americana Highways. "As a singer/songwriter, Paster embodies the refreshing simplicity of the troubadour tradition. Soulful and lyrical melodies are accompanied by trusted riffs and steady guitar. There is an almost luminescent quality to her beauty, and when combined with her decidedly settled and copacetic presence, Paster seems to belong on the stage."

Paster breathes life back into the timeless roots music genre and her artistry and songs remind us why the truth-seeking, bohemian lifestyle bred by folk, story-telling, country, and Americana music continues to thrive.

The Pennsylvania native has become known for her charismatic blend of Americana meets "Nashville folk/pop" music. Her distinctive power-packed style offers an authentic and pure sound, reminiscent of popular 70s singer/songwriters.

Paster originally gained notoriety in Billboard with her rootsy self-titled debut EP, Judy Paster, when she was referred to as an artist "truly on the rise." Shortly after, Paster moved to Nashville and found herself getting local airplay and carving out her own niche in the Nashville singer/songwriter community.

Since making the move to Music City, not only has Paster enjoyed cuts by other independent artists, but she has also garnered numerous music awards including the 2021 Josie Music Award for Folk/Americana Artist of the Year, and a Canadian Covenant Award (the Canadian equivalent of America's Dove) for co-writing the Jazz Blues Song of the Year, she is a three-time GMA (Gospel Music Association) Covenant award-nominee, and has recorded with Southern Gospel legends, the Gaithers, written and shared the stage with some of Nashville's top songwriters including Bill DiLuigi ("Grateful"), Brian White ("Watching You"), John Ford Coley (England Dan & John Ford Coley/"I'd Really Love to See You Tonight"), and Wil Nance ("Round About Way"), and performed at some of Nashville's most prestigious venues including The Bluebird Cafe, 3rd & Lindsley, The Listening Room Cafe, The Sutler, Tin Roof, and festivals across the southeast.

Most recently, Paster signed a distribution deal with Symphonic Distribution. She has also debuted live on Opry Nashville Radio and has been played on Americana and country radio worldwide. Since releasing her debut EP, she has also released three additional albums, Stronger, Rubies, Rocks & Stones, and Like Stardust, and her last single, "The Ride," in which she also filmed a corresponding music video for that premiered on her YouTube channel.

Photo Credits: Perry Joseph

Cover Art: Christian Renaud