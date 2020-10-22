Singer Songwriter David Arn Teams With Mother Of Child With Autism For Hit Song

What do a beggar, an exile, the mother of a child on the autism spectrum, a photographer, and a veteran have in common? All are part of the entourage on David Arn's latest album "Traveler Tales". Fourteen travelers, each relating their situation through song.

One such traveler has made its journey to the top of the charts. "Mother's Day-The Mother's Tale" reached #1 on the iTunes Alternative Folk songs chart in South Africa. The song was crafted with vocalist Ava Hart in mind. Ms. Hart is the mother of a young child on the Autism spectrum. Their story provides the relevant background for the heart-warming track.

"Traveler Tales" was released on September 8th. It is pure Americana, a miscellany of folk and soft rock. As everyone's life is distinctive, each song varies in style to reflect the unique personality of the traveler. Each song is rife with the introspective lyrical quality Arn's listeners have come to expect.

"Traveler Tales" showcases the talents of these musicians and singers: Tobias Wilson (guitar, dobro, lap steel, bass), Joni Fuller (strings), Raz Ben Ari (guitar), Ian Smith (saxophone, Gladys Knight, Sister Sledge, The Temptations), Jordan McQueen (drums). Tyra Juliette (Demi Lovato, Pharrell, Ed Sheeran).

The album was mastered at Abbey Road Studio by Alex Wharton (McCartney, St. Germain, The Pixies), who said, "(Ava Hart) has an amazing soulful aura."

