Sinéad Harnett Shares New Single 'Where You Been Hiding'

Los Angeles-based R&B singer-songwriter Sinéad Harnett today shares new song "Where You Been Hiding," the lead single from the forthcoming Deluxe Edition of her highly praised sophomore album, Ready Is Always Too Late, out now via The Orchard. Produced by M-Phazes (Kehlani, VanJess, Remi Wolf), the sultry track arrives today alongside an official video directed by Kyle Jetter.

On the release of her new single, Sinéad shares, "I started writing this song whilst making my second album 'Ready is Always Too Late'. At the time I was honestly asking myself why I couldn't seem to make any romantic relationship work. I was questioning if it will ever happen, and if so where this person is. As time's gone on and I eventually finished the song, I reflected on its meaning. The relationship I've had with myself needed some work and healing, which brings a whole new deeper level to the song for me. I'd been hiding from myself for too long."

Featuring collaborations with EARTHGANG, Lucky Daye and Masego and VanJess, Harnett's second studio album Ready Is Always Too Late celebrates her journey to embodying the best version of herself. Empowering songs with messages around individualism and unity exist alongside vulnerable snapshots of Harnett's less confident past self, painting a picture of evolving self-worth that requires time and care to cultivate, all the highs and lows included.

"Ready has often been an excuse, and one I didn't want to use anymore," Harnett says. "I wasn't ready to be proud of the skin I was in, to find my inner confidence or to truly practice self-love. But I'm doing it now and it's an ongoing, crazy and unpredictable journey that I'm grateful for."

Born to a Thai mother and Irish father, Sinéad Harnett is a Los Angeles-based R&B singer and songwriter born and raised in London. Harnett started to find her voice while participating in talent shows at a local university, and the reception she received was so overwhelmingly positive that she committed to building her confidence on the stage and making the leap toward a career in music.

Harnett did everything from making bands with friends and performing on campus to recording in grungy studios and uploading demos on YouTube, eventually leading to 400 million lifetime streams and collaborations with high profile producers such as Disclosure, Kaytranada, Rudimental, GRADES and Gallant. Harnett's 2019 debut album, Lessons in Love, found the bonafide R&B star in a deeply introspective place, learning to acknowledge and accept patterns in her romantic relationships to grow from them. The album produced the breakout single "If You Let Me," which has surpassed 75 million streams on Spotify alone.

Sinéad is more visible and self-assured than ever before on her sophomore album Ready Is Always Too Late, which made a splash across press, DSPs, and social media upon release including: 17 New Music Friday Spotify placements, critical praise from outlets like NPR ("Best Music of May") and PEOPLE Magazine ("Artist to Watch in 2021"), and earned recognition from notable artists like Khalid, Elton John, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora, Ella Mai, Jessie J, and MNEK to name a few.

Earlier this year, Harnett earned herself a highly coveted spot in YouTube Music's selective Global Foundry Class of 2021 artist development program, shared her stunning cover of Aaliyah's "At Your Best (You Are Love)" in honor of the late singer's birthday, and was featured on Femme It Forward and Live Nation's Big Femme Energy, Vol. 1 compilation ("Crown") alongside fellow leading female R&B acts Kiana Ledé, Baby Rose, Ambré, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Tayla Parx, and Lauren Jauregui. Sinéad was also spotlighted in People Magazine's list of emerging artists to watch in 2021.

