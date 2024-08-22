Silverstein Releases New Single 'Skin & Bones'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Canadian rock band Silverstein is excited to share their visceral new single “Skin & Bones”, out now via UNFD.

“‘Skin & Bones’ is a deeply emotional song, written about the sudden loss of a person who was once very close to me,” shares vocalist Shane Told. “Everyday we’re stuck in our own heads worrying about trivial things and never thinking about just how fragile we are. Life can be gone in an instant. I lost one of the greatest people I ever knew.”

He continues: “Recording out in Joshua Tree, in the middle of the desert, made it feel like we were starting with a totally blank canvas. Without external distractions, I found myself turning my attention inward. How did I really feel? What did I really want to say about it? And once I found that, the performance just poured out of me. Talking, singing, yelling, screaming…it’s all raw emotion in this track.”

Adds drummer Paul Koehler: "Earlier this year we ventured out to Joshua Tree, hiding away for several weeks and working intensely on our first batch of new music in 3 years. ‘Skin & Bones’ is packed with heavy emotions and is the first glimpse of what formed in those sessions.”

Fans can catch Silverstein live this fall at Is For Lovers Festival in Cincinnati, OH, as well as at Furnace Fest in Princeton, AL and When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV. The band will also be performing in New York City on the Liberty Belle Concert Cruise this September. For more information, please visit: HERE.

About Silverstein:

Silverstein released their latest studio album, Misery Made Me, in 2022 via UNFD and followed it up with Misery Made Me Deluxe in 2023. Inspired by the pandemic, Misery Made Me is a depiction of Silverstein – and the world at large’s – collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It’s a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn’t feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles. Listen to Misery Made Me Deluxe now HERE.

Silverstein have continued to build on their already-wide reaching impact. Immersing themselves in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band have confirmed their unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of their career.

It’s both intriguing and inspiring that a band – who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they’ve already cemented – would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein’s reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/23 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

9/5 – New York, NY @ Liberty Belle Concert Cruise

9/6 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing Co

9/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Is For Lovers Festival

10/4 – Princeton, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/19-20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

Photo Credit: Wyatt Clough

