Silverstein Releases New Single 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low'

Acclaimed Canadian rock band Silverstein have shared their brand new single “Don’t Let Me Get Too Low”.

Shares front man Shane Told: “’Don’t Let Me Get Too Low blends our classic sound with our pop-punk and also our hardcore influences. It’s a song that is hard to describe because it does so much in under 3 minutes. The video was a lot of fun to film, we were in the middle of the desert outside Las Vegas and I was digging my own grave with a big smile on my face. Luckily no cops showed up to ask us what we were doing, that might have been hard to explain.”

“Sometimes the only person that can save you from yourself is… yourself? That’s what the lyrics say, anyway. If you watch the video, it’s actually the opposite. Either way, though, we had a great time making this song,” adds guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau. “Some of it came to us quickly, but a few parts kicked our ass for a while. I lowkey kind of love when the whole room is just grinding out like 10 seconds of music for 2 hours, though. It feels like the most important thing in the world but also so absurd at the same time. That’s the thing with writing something this short: you have to make sure every second serves a purpose, and I think we accomplished that here. Zero wasted seconds. 100% banger.”

“Don’t Let Me Get Too Low” is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Antibloom, the first part of their prolific double album Antibloom / Pink Moon. The records were written in the deserts of Joshua Tree and represent the band’s most eclectic and prolific body of work to date. Antibloom will see its release on February 21st, 2025 via UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in the year.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their “silver” anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. Kicking off tomorrow in North America, the first leg will feature support from Thursday, Arm’s Length, and Split Chain. Following the month-long run, Silverstein will bring the tour to the UK / EU alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, and Bloom. These shows will offer a discography-spanning performance and fans will be able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. Tickets, including VIP packages, for all upcoming shows are on sale now here.

North American Tour Dates:

(with: Thursday, Arm's Length, Split Chain)

1/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

1/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

1/12 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

1/15 – Long Island, NY @ Paramount

1/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

1/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

1/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

1/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

1/22 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus

1/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

1/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory

1/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

1/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

1/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

1/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

2/1 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

2/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

2/6 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/8 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

2/11 – Chicago, IL @ Concord

2/12 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

2/14 – Toronto, ON @ History

2/15 – Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

UK / EU Tour Dates:

(with: Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom)

2/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

3/1 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/4 – Brussels, BE @ AB

3/5 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

3/6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/7 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/8 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

3/10 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

3/11 – Nuremburg, DE @ Löwensaal

3/13 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

3/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

3/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

About Silverstein:

Silverstein enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls “legendary,” and Loudwire placed among the Most Prolific Rock & Metal Artists of the 21st Century, continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

Discovering the Waterfront (2005) remains a touchstone classic. A Beautiful Place to Drown (2020) earned a Rock Album of the Year nomination at the Juno Awards. Antibloom (arriving in February) and Pink Moon (arriving later in 2025) are stunning reminders of why the group is a vital subcultural force and why Alternative Press readers voted frontman Shane Told among the Five Best Post-Hardcore Vocalists.

Silverstein songs like “My Heroine,” “Smile in Your Sleep,” “The Afterglow,” and “Infinite” are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them “emo hardcore legends.” While their 500M+ streams reflect that, Silverstein grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like Simple Plan, Rise Against, Good Charlotte, Pierce The Veil, Beartooth, and Underoath.

Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Holding Absence, Bayside) produced and mixed Antibloom and Pink Moon at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, California. The band arrived with 25 demos and chose their 16 favorites. Drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting the music into two albums and turning 2025 into a year-long celebration. This will allow listeners the space to absorb and connect with the songs, which embrace the band’s storied past and postmodern leanings in equal measure, making for diverse experiences.

“We put everything we’ve learned/felt/experienced into this double album,” the band said in a shared statement, declaring Antibloom and Pink Moon “the absolute collection of our musical style.”

Photo Credit: Wyatt Clough

