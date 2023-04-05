Silver Synthetic Share New Single 'The Door'

New Orleans rock & roll minimalists Silver Synthetic are back with a new digital single titled "The Door," available now on all DSPs via Third Man Records. The track is accompanied by an official visualizer.

Silver Synthetic has carved quite a niche for themselves with the release of their full-length debut. Their Out Of The Darkness EP (Third Man) won accolades from the likes of SPIN, BrooklynVegan, CLASH, Glide Magazine and more.

The acclaim continued to roll in with the full-length debut from outlets like Consequence, who said that "Around The Bend" was "Perfect for being blasted full volume during a road trip", and Louder than War, who said that their debut is a "near-perfect album to welcome in the spring."

And now, Silver Synthetic declare the beginning of the "Summer of Fuzz" with new single "The Door".

SILVER SYNTHETIC LIVE 2023

5/5 - The Broadside - New Orleans, LA *

5/6 - Bar DKDC - Memphis, TN %

5/7 - Soft Junk - Nashville, TN

* - w/Esther Rose, The Deslondes

% - w/Jack Oblivian, Tyler Keith & The Apostles