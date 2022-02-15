Silk Sonic's 'Smokin Out the Window' Takes #1 at Urban Radio for the Second Time

Silk Sonic's "Smokin Out The Window" climbs their way back to # 1 at Urban radio. This is the duo's third #1 together and second #1 top charting placement at Urban Radio from the critically acclaimed album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, following "Leave The Door Open" in 2021. This comes the same day as the release of their Valentine's Day cover to Con Funk Shun's, "Love's Train".

After spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10, "Leave The Door Open" simultaneously achieved four Grammy nominations in Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories, as well as three iHeart Radio nominations for Song of the Year, Best Music Video and Best Lyrics, and an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song.

The duo also received NAACP Image Awards nominations in Outstanding Album, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration and Music Video/Visual Album categories, and additional iHeart Radio nominations for Best Duo/Group of the Year and R&B Artist of the Year.

After heightened pre-sales, Silk Sonic has announced an additional set of May performances to the previously announced engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Check out more information on the residency here.

Silk Sonic introduced "Leave The Door Open" in March 2021 alongside an official music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, which won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. The track was followed by a hugely popular social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, which earned them a debut live performance at the GRAMMY® Awards (plus a powerful tribute to Little Richard) followed quickly by iconic live sets at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the BET Awards.

"Leave The Door Open" became Silk Sonic's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10. In the meantime, their infectious jingle co-written and performed for SelvaRey Rum amassed widescale praise over the summer. The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of "Skate," which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboards Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre's best-selling song of the week.

"Smokin Out The Window" arrived last week with Billboard noting how "Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars take it all the way back to the 1970s Soul Train era in the retro video. [It]finds them going through their choreo on an old school TV set while rocking wide lapel tuxedo jackets." An Evening With Silk Sonic is out now.