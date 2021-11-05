Silk Sonic Releases New 'Smoking Out the Window' Single

Multiple GRAMMY® Award winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak gear up for their debut album as Silk Sonic with "Smokin Out The Window," the third single off An Evening With Silk Sonic. They announced the official release date for An Evening With Silk Sonic as November 12, 2021, where it will be available at all streaming services. An Evening With Silk Sonic will arrive with previously released hits "Skate" and "Leave The Door Open."

Silk Sonic introduced "Leave The Door Open" alongside an official music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, which won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. The track was followed by a hugely popular social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, which earned them a debut live performance at the GRAMMY® Awards followed quickly by iconic live sets at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the BET Awards.

"Leave The Door Open" became Silk Sonic's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10. The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of "Skate," which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboards Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre's best-selling song of the week. In the meantime, the pair was also heard singing about the award-winning spirit, SelvaRey Rum, in their infectious jingle released earlier this summer.

Photo Credit: Silk Sonic, John Esparza

