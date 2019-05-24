Shortly Releases Two New Songs MAPPING and HAVEN, Plus Music Video

Detroit musician Shortly (Alex Maniak) has released two new songs today - "Mapping" and "Haven" (produced by Steven Warstler) - available to stream on all digital service providers via New York's Triple Crown Records (Foxing, Tiny Moving Parts,Oso Oso). She has also released the official music video for "Mapping," which can be viewedHERE. The songs are the first taste of new music from Shortly since the release her debut EPRichmond - produced by Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart - last year and explore a more experimental side of her songwriting structures and instrumentation. "Mapping" slowly crescendos into a heavier second movement layered with ambient guitars and huge drum sounds, while "Haven" hits immediately with an off-kilter rhythm and arpeggio guitar line beneath Maniak's attentive vocal.



Shortly also kicks-off her co-headline tour with Small Talks today at Schuba's in Chicago. The band then heads back home to Michigan for a slot at the final Bled Fest alongside The Wonder Years, Camp Cope, and Kississippi before hitting Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Columbus and more. She most recently toured the northeast earlier this year with musician andYouTube sensation Chloe Moriondo following a collaboration on the piano version of Moriondo's single "Waves," which is nearing 2 MILLION streams across platforms. Maniak has also shared stages with indie-darlings like Bon Iver, Mistki, The Decemberists, Japanese Breakfast, Phoebe Bridgers and PUP since releasing her debut single "Matthew" in 2016, which was produced by Citizen's Mat Kerekes.



"Mapping" and "Haven" are out now via Triple Crown Records and can be streamed HERE, and the official video for "Mapping" can be seen HERE. Catch Shortly on the road starting today with North Carolina's Small Talks - all confirmed dates can be found below. As always, please stay tuned to www.shortlymusic.com for up-to-date information on new music and tour dates.

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 24 - Schubas - Chicago, IL #

May 25 - BLED FEST - Howell, MI #

May 26 - Hard Luck Bar - Toronto, ON #

May 27 - Casa Del Popolo - Montreal, QC #

May 29 - Red Room @ Cafe 939 - Boston, MA #

May 30 - Mac 650 Art Gallery - Middletown, CT #

May 31 - Allstar Music Empire - Flemington, NJ #

June 1 - Everybody Hits - Philadelphia, PA #

June 2 - Donato's Basement - Columbus, OH #

July 21 - Sad Summer Festival, Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI *



# w/ Small Talks

* w/ The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, The Wonder Years and more





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You