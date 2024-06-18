Shelby Lynne Returns With New Album 'Consequences of the Crown'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Shelby Lynne will release her highly anticipated new album, Consequences of the Crown, August 16 via Monument Records.

Produced by Lynne, Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Gena Johnson, Consequences of the Crown is Lynne’s first new album since returning to Nashville after 25 years away and is her most raw and authentic work to date. Across these 12 genre-blending tracks, Lynne explores the complexities of humanity, as she chronicles her experiences with heartbreak and loss as well as the powerful transformation and growth that comes with both.

Reflecting on the project, Lynne shares, “I am going where it feels right to take a step. Breathing. Feeling the power of this music I lived for a time, another chapter in my life. I am grateful to be alive. I am grateful to you for listening to my life. This is the moment. We all wear a crown of consequences.”

In addition to Lynne, Fairchild and Monroe, the record also features contributions from respected artists such as Waylon Payne, Jedd Hughes, Angaleena Presley, Carter Faith, Meg McRee and Ben Chapman.

Ahead of the release, Lynne will debut new song, “Butterfly,” this Friday, June 21, which follows previously released tracks “But I Ain’t” and “Over and Over,” the latter of which Billboard praises, “one of music’s most distinctive voices…Horns, tambourine and a swell of voices further elevate Lynne’s crystalline voice.” Additionally, “But I Ain’t” serves as a bridge between her past and present work, as it interpolates “Dreamsome,” a standout track from her landmark album, I Am Shelby Lynne, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary. In honor of the I Am Shelby Lynne anniversary, a special reissue of the album was released last month via Monument Records (stream/purchase here).

Adding to an already notable year, Lynne will perform a special headline show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, September 26, where she will perform new music as well as I Am Shelby Lynne in its entirety. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Waylon Payne and Meg McRee, are on-sale now, full details can be found HERE.

Since her 1989 debut, Lynne has established herself as “one of her generation’s most passionate and determined voices” (American Songwriter). In addition to releasing sixteen studio albums, Lynne has also been named Top New Female Vocalist at the 26th Annual ACM Awards, been featured in numerous movies and TV shows (including Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film, Walk The Line) and performed alongside artists such as Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, her sister Allison Moorer and many more.

CONSEQUENCES OF THE CROWN TRACK LIST

1. Truth We Know

2. Consequences

3. Butterfly

4. But I Ain’t

5. Shattered

6. Gone To Bed

7. Clouds

8. Regular Man

9. Over and Over

10. Good Morning Mountain

11. Dear God

12. Keep The Light On

