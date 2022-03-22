Shazam Introduces Concert Discovery Worldwide

Shazam, one of the world's most popular and highly rated music apps, today launched a suite of concert features, making it easy for users to explore upcoming live music shows and increase exposure for artists.

By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or on the Shazam website, users can find concert information and tickets on sale for upcoming shows nearby. They can also launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details, and add events to their calendar. The entire experience is seamless and secure.

"Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "With the reemergence of live music, we're excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists."

Shazam's new features leverage concert information from Bandsintown, a world-renowned event recommendation and artist discovery platform serving over 68 million music fans and 560,000 artists, managers, labels and booking agents.

"As live music returns, we're on a mission to help artists get more visibility for their shows," said Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown. "Pent up demand from fans eager to go back to concerts is being met by an unprecedented level of live shows from artists on tour."

Users' excitement for Shazam's music recognition features-including its iconic "Tap to Shazam" button, its Music Recognition control for Control Center on iOS, Shazam from Notifications on Android and more-have driven its long-lasting global popularity. Shazam now counts over 225 million monthly active users, with more than 1 billion song recognitions per month and over 50 billion total since its inception.

Artists, fans and the global music industry follow Shazam's wide variety of charts that reflect both early and global music trends. Shazam's yearly predictions also offer a good indication of which artists have the potential of making a splash. Last year, Shazam selected Australian hip-hop artist Masked Wolf among its 5 artists to watch. His track "Astronaut In The Ocean" has now been Shazamed over 12 million times, and was crowned most-Shazamed song of 2021 globally.

