Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Come on Over' With Expanded U.S. & International Diamond Editions

Following a fabulous plaque presentation by Hoda Kotb from TODAY at her sold-out Madison Square Garden show last night, Shania Twain announces the release of multiple expanded U.S. and International Diamond Editions of her all-time classic third studio album, November 1997’s Come On Over – due for release on August 25, 2023 via Mercury/UMe.

Come On Over is the record that confirmed Twain’s status as an international crossover-format superstar, having been certified as being both the top-selling country album and the highest-selling album by a female artist of all time. In celebration of this benchmark album’s 25th anniversary and its accumulation of over 40 million-plus in global album sales, both the U.S. and International versions of Come On Over have been remastered from the original tapes for the first time ever.

Come On Over will be released in the following formats: 3CD Super Deluxe, 3LP Super Deluxe, 3LP International Super Deluxe, 2LP Deluxe, 2CD Deluxe, and Digital. 2LP Deluxe Retail Exclusives will also be available in the U.S.

All versions of Come On Over can be pre-ordered HERE.

“With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there's so many songs on it. I thought, “Let's just load this up in case there's not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back.”

There was no point in saving songs for another album or even giving songs to other artists, because I thought this might be my only chance to really make an impact as a follow-up to the prior album, which was already certified Diamond. I would say that Come On Over was so high-pressure for me, because I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album,” Twain states.

“My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world! We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue. This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist.

This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible – so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life.”

A clear-cut songwriting breakthrough album for Shania Twain and produced by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, the original 1997 North American/U.S. edition of Come On Over, featured 16 country pop songs buttressed by acoustic guitars, fiddles, pedal-steel guitar, and electric-guitar rock riffs alike.

Subsequently, an International version of Come On Over released a few months later in February 1998 centered on a reconfigured track listing and featured a more pop-oriented production style that dialed back the country instrumentation and added other musical elements such as drum loops, keyboards, and synthesizer.

Among the many hits embedded in Come On Over are the U.S. Country chart No. 1 singles “You’re Still The One,” “Love Gets Me Every Time,” and “Honey, I’m Home,” as well as the Top 10 hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “From This Moment On,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),” and “Come On Over.”

Come On Over has also been certified 2x diamond by the RIAA. The album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and it reached No. 1 in Shania’s native Canada as well as in the UK, Australia, Belgium, The Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, Ireland, Iceland, and Scotland.

The 3CD Super Deluxe and 3LP Super Deluxe U.S. and 3LP Super Deluxe International editions for Come On Over all include a bonus disc with nine additional tracks, featuring live duets with Chris Martin, Elton John, Alison Krauss, and the Backstreet Boys, plus other live tracks and remixes.

The 3CD Super Deluxe edition is packaged in a commemorative hardback book format with notes from Shania herself, while both 3LP versions come on 180-gram ultra-clear vinyl.

The 2LP U.S. Deluxe version is available on 180-gram black vinyl, while the 2LP U.S. Deluxe Retail Exclusive comes on 180-gram Red Apple.

The 2CD Deluxe U.S. version includes the additional bonus disc with all the live duets and the other live tracks and remixes.

Finally, the Digital edition of Come On Over mirrors the 3CD Super Deluxe configuration by including the additional, aforementioned live duets and all the other live tracks and remixes.

Shania is currently on her global Queen of Me tour that runs through November 2023 – all remaining tour dates can be found HERE.