Shania Twain Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency

One of music's most renowned trailblazers and the top-selling female country artist of all-time, Shania Twain, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Vegas Residency, opening at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Shania will serve as creative director for her new Las Vegas show, combining her three decade-long career with inspiration from her iconic videos and elements from her 2018 sold out global NOW tour. This country rebel at heart will push the boundaries in Vegas, just as she always has done, taking fans on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PT. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PTthrough Thursday, June 20 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, June 20 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The 23 performances going on sale are:

Dec. 2019: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

General ticket prices begin at $60 plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Additionally, Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be donated to Shania Kids Can. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can (SKC) provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in time of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, group activities as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com.

Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With more than 90 million albums sold worldwide and U.S. sales topping 34.5 million, Twain remains the top-selling female country artist of all time. Twain's albums include Shania Twain, Twain's Platinum-selling 1993 debut; The Woman in Me, her GRAMMY Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release; Come On Over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide; and UP!, Twain's third consecutive Diamond-selling album release.

Recognizing her indelible impact and achievements in music, Twain is the first and only female to receive CMT's Artist of a Lifetime Award and she recently received the Icon Award at Billboard's Women in Music ceremony. Twain's hits include "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" Shania's first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all genre chart. Additionally, the album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country album charts and went to No. 1 in Canada, Australia and the UK. The release of the album was followed by a year-long sold-out World Tour.





