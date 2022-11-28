Shania Twain Adds New Dates to 2023 'Queen of Me' Global Tour

Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain announced adding 5 new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 Queen of Me Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year. The newly announced dates include second nights added in Glasgow, along with a new show in Leeds. Full routing is available below.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday 28th April at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on 29th September at Leeds Arena in Leeds, UK.

The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday 2nd December at 10am local time here.

The tour celebrates Shania Twain's upcoming album with the same title, releasing 3rd February 2023 via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania's "Queen Of Me" Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit here.

SHANIA TWAIN 'QUEEN OF ME' 2023 TOUR DATES

28 April - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena ^

29 April - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

02 May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

03 May - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

05 May - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

06 May - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

09 May - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

10 May - Calgary, AB - - Scotiabank Saddledome ^

12 May - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre ^

14 May - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre ^

16 May - Madison, WI - Kohl Center #

17 May - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center #

19 May - Lincoln, NE - - Pinnacle Bank Arena #

21 May - Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

24 May - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre #

26 May - Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

28 May - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

30 May - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion #

31 May - Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

03 June - Tulsa, OK - - BOK Center +

04 June - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

07 June - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park +>

09 June - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

12 June - Halifax, NS - - Scotiabank Centre ~

14 June - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~

15 June - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre ~ (NEW DATE)

17 June - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre ~

18 June - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ~

20 June - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre ^

21 June - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens ^

23 June - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

24 June - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

27 June - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion &

28 June - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion &

30 June - Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

01 July - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

03 July - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts & (NEW DATE)

06 July - Ottawa, ON - - Ottawa Bluesfest *

08 July - Syracuse, NY - St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

09 July - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

11 July - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden +

13 July - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake +

15 July - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

19 July - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center =

21 July - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion =

22 July - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

24 July - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center = (NEW DATE)

14 September - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (NEW DATE)

16 September - London, UK - The O2

19 September - Dublin, IRE - - 3Arena

22 September - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

25 September - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

26 September - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham

28 September - Leeds, UK - - First Direct Arena Arena (NEW DATE)

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN

Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single "Waking Up Dreaming." Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." Rolling Stone raved, "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss."

People affirmed, "Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music," and The Tennessean proclaimed, "Country icon Shania Twain's season in the sun continues with the release of 'Waking Up Dreaming'." Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as "an absolute bop."

"Waking Up Dreaming" marked her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl-streaming on Netflix now. It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley.

To accompany the film, she also presented the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) available HERE. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16.