Shane Smith & The Saints Announce First Album In 5 Years With 'NORTHER'

Celebrated Austin, TX quintet Shane Smith & The Saints return with their long-awaited new album Norther, set for release on March 1st via Thirty Tigers/Geronimo West Records. Norther is the band's fourth studio album and their first since 2019's beloved Hail Mary, an album that introduced their current lineup and found the band establishing their sonic identity. Listen to the haunting beauty and passion of their new song “Adeline” HERE and pre-order Norther HERE.

Produced by Beau Bedford (Paul Cauthen, Sunny Sweeney, Tanner Usrey), Norther contains 13 tracks that offer the full spectrum of Shane Smith & The Saints' genre bending style — an eclectic blend of country, Southern rock, folk, and dashes of honky-tonk with soaring four-part harmonies and Smith's deep, smoky baritone voice.

The band makes a powerful statement with the fiery album opener “Book Of Joe,” while “Field Of Heather” is the moving story of a WWII veteran looking back with deep questions and remorse. Released as a single in 2022, “Hummingbird” features a beautiful melody and anthemic chorus, while the recently released “The Greys Between” is a captivating track about regret and the wisdom we gain when we look back honestly.

In November 2022, Shane Smith & The Saints appeared in the Season 5 opening episode of the acclaimed series Yellowstone, in which the group performed two songs, including “Fire In The Ocean,” which is featured on Norther. Their music was featured multiple times in Season 4 as well.

With three independent albums and over a thousand live performances under their belt, Shane Smith & The Saints have built a solid career with a blue-collar work ethic, integrity, electric live performances, and an undying dedication to their loyal and passionate fans. Earlier this year, the band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheater in one day and have already sold out Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on their upcoming November tour. Both dates mark the first time they have headlined the legendary venues. See upcoming tour dates below.

Shane Smith & The Saints are Shane Smith (acoustic guitar/lead vocals), Bennett Brown (fiddle), Dustin Schaefer (lead guitar), Chase Satterwhite (bass), and Zach Stover (drums).

Shane Smith & The Saints Remaining 2023 Tour Dates

November 1 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall SOLD OUT

November 2 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop SOLD OUT

November 3 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

November 4 – Toronto, ON – Horseshow Tavern SOLD OUT

November 6 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

November 7 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

November 8 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

November 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

November 10 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

November 11 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

November 14 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

November 15 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

November 16 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

November 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel SOLD OUT

November 18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

November 30 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman Auditorium SOLD OUT

December 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Hoedown

December 7 – Austin, TX – ACL Live

December 8 – Arlington, TX – Texas Live!

December 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall