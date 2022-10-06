Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shamir to Support Lucius on Tour in November

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are now on sale.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Philadelphia's Vegas-born multidisciplinary indie rock tour de force Shamir will join Lucius on tour in November, bringing his enthralling live show to stages across the US. Before he hits the road, you can catch Shamir at Philly Music Fest on October 14th, with Mt. Joy, Mannequin Pussy, Low Cut Connie, Ron Gallo and more.

Reimagining 90's Pop & Rock for the modern world is Shamir's DNA. Expertly melding industrial synth with sticky pop hooks, the thread has developed and taken a new shape with his latest LP Heterosexuality. Dubbed an "Anticipated Album of 2022" by Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum, AV Club, Consequence, Paste, BrooklynVegan and others, the record earned accolades spanning The New York Times, NPR Morning Edition, Pitchfork, FADER, PAPER, NYLON, W Magazine and Entertainment Weekly.

Produced by Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger, the new collection is the first to confront Shamir's queerness explicitly. On the cover, Shamir appears in the horns and hooves of an almost Luciferian creature, an androgynous Baphomet, a "subhuman," beautiful terror.

Instead of a pure gender confirmation, he chooses a radical refusal of any sort of categorization at all. It's a floating point of rebuff, erasing any ideological identification, further confirming Shamir as the everything-for-everyone polymathic antihero of the indie underground.

Shamir's critically acclaimed self-titled album was released in 2020 and his first book But I'm a Painter came out this summer. He also partnered with the AI design studio Urbancoolab to launch the Bipolar Butterfly clothing line which donates a portion of proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Shamir recently toured with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett.

Tour Dates

10/14: Philadelphia, PA @ Philly Music Fest
11/2: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
11/4: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *
11/5: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *
11/6: Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *
11/8: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *
11/10: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *
* Supporting Lucius




