Shadows Fall To Celebrate 'The War Within' 20th Anniversary With Starland Ballroom Show

Shadows Fall, who were at the forefront of the New Wave of American Metal scene that dominated the '00s, will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The War Within by playing a show at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, the site of MANY classic Shads shows! It also marks the first time the band has performed in the Garden State in a decade. Welcome Back!

The show is set for Saturday, March 16.

VIP tickets and AMEX pre-sale is set from today through Thursday, November 2. The general on-sale is set for Friday, November 3 at 12pm ET. Get tickets here.

"20 years… cannot believe it will 20 years since Shadows Fall dropped The War Within on the world, "says frontman Brian Fair. "This record changed my entire life and took me around the world. We had been surprised by the success of The Art Of Balance and definitely felt a little pressure to take things to another level, but we did not allow that pressure to change our vision of the band we wanted to be. Our goal was to allow all of our influences shine through while pushing metal into a new direction, creating the music we had always wanted to hear ourselves."

He continues, "The War Within may be the closest we have come to achieving these goals and that hard work and vision allowed us to get on our first arena tour, our first Grammy nomination, and countless other firsts along the way. Since this is an important birthday for the album, we wanted to play a special set to celebrate The War Within in its entirety, every track, some of which has rarely been played live."

He finishes, nodding to the Garden State's pivotal role in the band's history, saying, "New Jersey has always had some of the craziest crowds we have ever played to so doing this show at The Starland Ballroom seemed like the perfect choice! Dirty Jersey has always felt like a home away from home to us and we have had so many full-on parties on that stage. We cannot wait to party there again! Start stretching now and get ready to come out of mosh retirement so we can give The War Within the birthday rager it deserves. See ya soon!"