Seventeen's Vernon Featured on New Remix of Charli XCX's 'Beg for You'

VERNON, a member of the K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN, teamed up with Charli XCX, A. G. Cook and Rina Sawayama on Charli XCX's remix of her hit single Beg For You. The remix dropped on global streaming platforms on February 25.

VERNON and Charli XCX joined forces following a tweet from Charli XCX earlier this month that expressed her interest in working with the K-pop star. The interaction between the two artists since then has sent fans into a frenzy of anticipation for an exciting collaboration. VERNON is known to be a longtime fan of Charli XCX, having frequently recommended her music through past interviews.

As each member continues to expand their musical boundaries through individual ventures, SEVENTEEN as a full team recently signaled the beginning of another highly-anticipated year with the announcement of their annual fanmeet '2022 SVT 6th FAN MEETING ' from March 25 to 27. The K-pop stage-breakers' 2021 EP Attacca sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, while charting No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "musical all-stars," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the K-pop stage-breakers made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

