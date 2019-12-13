Set It Off Share 'Catch Me If You Can' B-Side

SET IT OFF have just shared the new B-side "Catch Me If You Can."

"'Catch Me If You Can' is that quintessential middle finger to anyone who doubted you or really wronged you in life or in your pursuit of your dreams," says singer Cody Carson. "I've personally and unfortunately experienced an incredible amount of this on our journey. I've been laughed at when I told people what I do for a living, I've been betrayed by my closest friends, and I've been told no time and time again. To me, that's fuel, it's motivation to show that this path is something that I was born to do. Success is the best revenge. My hope is that this song can reach out to anyone who needs an empowering song to pick them up and inspire confidence in themselves to keep fighting for what they truly want in life."



Additional B-sides are forthcoming.



Set It Off will return to the road in North America this coming winter with Sleeping With Sirens, Belmont, and Point North. The band will also embark on a spate of headline dates. All dates are below.

SET IT OFF ON TOUR:

WITH SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, BELMONT, + POINT NORTH:

1/8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

1/10 - Chicago, IL - The Forge

1/11 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

1/12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre

1/14 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

1/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

1/17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

1/18 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

1/20 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

1/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

1/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

1/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

1/26 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

1/28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

1/30 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/31 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

2/1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2/4 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

2/5 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

2/7 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

2/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

HEADLINE DATES:

WITH CAPSTAN + MOBS:

2/9 - Lakewood, OH - Phantasy Nightclub

2/11 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

2/12 - Dilworth, MN - TAK Music Venue

2/13 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

2/15 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

2/16 - Edmonton, AB - Temple

2/18 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Ballroom

2/19 - Portland, OR - Holocene*

2/20 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*

*No Capstan



Set It Off released Midnight in 2019 to much acclaim. Midnight was produced by Mike Green (Neck Deep, All Time Low, State Champs) with additional production by Brandon Paddock (Panic! At the Disco, Papa Roach, The Used, Daughtry). The album demonstrates a depth and breadth of musicianship, as the band incorporated live strings, live horns, and a live gospel choir into the album. Midnight also includes intricate, instrumental features by Reel Big Fish's Matt Appleton and Issues' Skyler Accord, as well as a vocal feature by Wayfarers.





Related Articles View More Music Stories