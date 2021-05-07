Set Into Motion Drop New EP 'Something Exciting'

Pop punk trio Set Into Motion have released their new EP "Something Exciting," available on all digital streaming platforms NOW. The lead single "Only a Sith Deals in Absolutes," released in April, gave listeners just a small, but bold, taste of the band's energy on this EP. Although the zany trio have a laid back demeanor on their social media accounts, their approach stems from wanting to remain both relatable and down to earth with their listeners. This mindset carries over into their sound, but still upholds a vivacious and boisterous energy that screams mid 2010's-Warped Tour. About the EP, the band states:

This whole EP is really a journey from the beginning to the end of a struggling relationship. Starting off with being super happy and head over heels with your significant other, then over the course of it the two just can't help but stray apart for whatever reasons, but one person ends up in a much better place than the other.

Consisting of Hunter Rich (Vocals/Guitar), Jesse Hickman (Vocals/Guitar), and Jake Vanko (Drums), Set Into Motion have a bold "plug-in, play, and go have fun" approach. With a brand new EP freshly released, Set Into Motion sets out to be the most fun and energetic band out there, in both songs and live shows, while also proving that it is super important to have a strong connection with your fans. If these guys walk off stage and don't look like they just walked out of the ocean, then you know something is wrong.