Sessions Presents Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Live March 20

Today, Live streaming music platform Sessions has announced Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox in the first ever Postmodern Jukebox At Home livestream concert March 20.

After one whole year of no live touring, the music collective known for putting modern hits through a classic time machine will be featuring a lineup of incredible performers for the special event fans all over the world have been waiting for. "This will be the first time we have played together in a year, so it's going to feel a bit like a reunion of sorts. We might get a bit emotional, who knows! Playing live shows with talented people is a powerful experience that we've missed dearly" - the group said in an email to their fans.

With over 1 billion YouTube views, over 5 million subscribers, and more than 2 million Facebook fans, the band covers songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" to Radiohead's "Creep".

Postmodern Jukebox on stage for one last sold out show just before the pandemic Sessions continues to create opportunities for fans to participate in livestream performances. "Lovers got cozy with CeeLo Green on Valentine's Day; drag performers rang in the new year with a non-stop marathon, and now Scott Bradlee is giving everyone, of all ages an opportunity to bring this era-bending, technicolor musical theatre into their own homes," says Tim Westergren, co-founder of Sessions.

"When it comes to an interactive musical experience, nothing beats PJM. Sessions is built on the idea of bringing the artist and the fan together in a virtual space. It's up to the individual to determine how much they want to participate," adds Tim. "Dress to the nines and throw a dance party while you watch, or cozy up on the couch in your PJs and chat with other fans."

"Great live music is something we've all missed dearly. This show with Sessions is meant to give PMJ fans of all ages the virtual experience of attending a PMJ show --- one that celebrates inspiring musical talent in a timeless style that still remains relevant across all generations" - Scott Bradlee

Live from PMJ Manor, Postmodern Jukebox is excited to feature a star cast of amazing singers and instrumentalists while also keeping everyone healthy by following all safe filming protocols. Scott adds that "With Sessions we have the opportunity to reach fans globally from our studios for a live concert across three international time zones".

There will be three showings of the event: