See Your Shadow Releases 'I Know My Worth' To Empower Women For International Women's Day

Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting started 2021 with their third international iTunes chart-topper. The January 5th release, "Today I Do Became I Don't" placed an empowered female as the protagonist in the song about divorce. The message resonated with listeners, as the track raced to #1, also achieving more than 100K Youtube views of the video.

Now, Coleman and the Phoenix-based act are returning with another, even more groundbreaking and empowering song for women, "I Know My Worth." The single is released today on January 19th, 2021, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.) With International Women's Day on March 8th, 2021, Coleman hopes to make a strong impact with the first woman of color-fronted "hick hop" song:

"I had been wanting to do a female empowerment song for a long time," he says. "The challenge came in the fact that could I, as a man, write a piece about female empowerment and have it be authentic? As a writer, channeling the emotions of others is one of the things I do best and is part of my signature, but this was putting me in a whole other ballpark. It was a difficult piece to write. However, I accepted the challenge, because I do like to push myself as an artist. When it was done, I knew that we had something special and a vehicle that was going to give inspiration and empower a lot of women."

Coleman talks about the song's unique production: "'I Know My Worth' is a unique recording in many ways. Not only is it a female empowerment anthem written by a man, but to my knowledge, it is the first and only "hick hop" recording done by a woman of color, and the first danceable record with the banjo as the lead instrument. To further empower women, a portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) to help those who have been victims of sexual assault, and to pay homage to my mother who herself was a survivor."

Watch the video for "I Know My Worth" at https://youtu.be/88Q9YK_wvCo.

ABOUT MICHAEL COLEMAN / SEE YOUR SHADOW: See Your Shadow Songwriting is a musical creation entity currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Run by Michael Coleman, aka "The Metropolitan Cowboy", See Your Shadow is unique in the fact that it is a collaborative network of talented vocalists and musicians who make the songs it creates their star. Michael Coleman, the artistic director of See Your Shadow Songwriting, writes and produces all the songs created and released by See Your Shadow Songwriting. See Your Shadow was launched in Columbus, Ohio, and takes its name from Michael Coleman's birthday being Groundhog Day. Michael Coleman and See Your Shadow Songwriting's lyrical writing style packs such a punch, that Michael has earned the distinction of being the only professional songwriter ever nominated for the office of Poet Laureate for the State of Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.seeyourshadow.com.